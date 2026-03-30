Delhi court defers hearing on plea seeking FIR against Sonia Gandhi over name inclusion in voter list

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) A Delhi court on Monday adjourned the hearing on a criminal revision petition filed against Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi in connection with the alleged fraudulent inclusion of her name in the electoral rolls before acquiring Indian citizenship.

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The matter, being heard at the Rouse Avenue Court, has now been posted for April 18 after the petitioner concluded his arguments, while submissions on behalf of Sonia Gandhi remained inconclusive.

The revision petition, moved by advocate Vikas Tripathi, seeks registration of an FIR and a probe into the alleged irregular inclusion of Sonia Gandhi’s name in the voter list without Indian citizenship.

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner concluded his submissions, contending that the case involves a declaration made by a foreign national and could not have occurred without the use of forged documents or fraudulent means.

He submitted that certified copies of the electoral rolls had been obtained and placed on record to demonstrate that, prima facie, a false declaration was made, warranting an investigation into alleged forgery and fabrication of documents.

However, arguments on behalf of Sonia Gandhi remained inconclusive and will continue on the next date of hearing.

In an order passed on December 9, 2025, Special Judge (Prevention of Corruption Act) Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Court agreed to examine the revision plea and issued notice to Sonia Gandhi as well as the Delhi Police, directing the matter to be listed for further hearing.

Earlier, the Magistrate Court had dismissed the complaint seeking registration of an FIR, saying that the Judiciary cannot embark upon an inquiry that would result in unwarranted transgression into fields expressly entrusted to Constitutional authorities.

It held that such intervention would be barred under Article 329 of the Constitution, which limits judicial interference in electoral matters except through election petitions. Opposing the revision petition, Sonia Gandhi has told the court that the allegations are "politically motivated", baseless, and founded on incorrect and misleading facts.

In her reply, Sonia Gandhi said that questions relating to citizenship fall exclusively within the jurisdiction of the Central government, while disputes concerning electoral rolls lie within the authority of the Election Commission of India.

She has also added that no credible documentary evidence has been produced to substantiate allegations of forgery or fraud and described the proceedings as an abuse of the legal process.

The issue has been politically contentious, with Bharatiya Janata Party leaders accusing the Congress of manipulating voter lists in the past and referring to the Sonia Gandhi case as an example of alleged irregularities. Congress, on the other hand, has dismissed such claims as "baseless" and "retaliatory".

--IANS

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