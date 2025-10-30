Delhi CM slams Rahul Gandhi for 'vote-bank politics' over Chhath Puja

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of lacking commitment to public welfare and engaging in “vote-bank politics.”

The remarks came during her visit to Darbhanga in Bihar, where she spoke to IANS on LoP Rahul Gandhi’s recent political statements and his comments related to Chhath Puja.

Taking a jibe at the Congress leader, Gupta said, “PM Modi has been continuously working in the service of the nation, and many people can’t digest that fact. As for Rahul Gandhi, he appears from time to time like an election-season frog, comes out for a bit, says something, and then disappears.”

She added that the people of Bihar and the country “know his true character” and claimed he has neither worked for the welfare of the public in the past nor would do so in the future.

Responding to Gandhi’s criticism regarding Chhath celebrations in Delhi, the Delhi CM accused him of insulting the sentiments of Purvanchali communities.

“Those who are pained to see that what never happened in Delhi in the last 27 years of Congress and AAP is now happening under the BJP can remain in pain,” the CM remarked.

“If you insult Chhath Maiya and humiliate Purvanchal brothers and sisters for vote-bank politics, it will not be allowed. The people of Purvanchal and Bihar understand this,” she asserted.

Notably, her statements come a day after Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a rally in Muzaffarpur, where he said PM Modi’s politics was driven by “drama and deception,” citing the PM’s recent symbolic “Yamuna bath” during Chhath Puja.

“There was no Yamuna ji there—just a pond filled with clean water for Modi ji. Clean water was brought through pipes for his photo-op while the real India bathes in polluted water,” LoP Rahul Gandhi said.

Turning to Bihar’s development, Gandhi said the state’s youth have been denied opportunities for decades under Nitish Kumar’s rule.

“For 20 years, Nitish Kumar has run the government, but what has he done for education, health, or jobs?” he asked, calling the JD(U)-BJP alliance a “remote-controlled government” run by Delhi.

