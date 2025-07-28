Delhi CM reviews health, road proposals at expenditure panel meet

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday chaired a meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) at the Secretariat to review proposed new schemes and projects and their alignment with the government’s priorities.

“From the construction of roads to cleanliness campaigns, from the empowerment of public health services to the preservation of cultural values, Delhi is continuously moving forward in every direction,” said CM Gupta in a post on X.

She also reiterated her Cabinet’s commitment to promote “public participation, public trust, and system improvement.”

The EFC meeting was also attended by PWD Minister Parvesh Verma and officials of various departments.

The EFC is a body that scrutinises and approves proposals for new government schemes and projects, ensuring they align with the government's financial policies and priorities before funds are allocated.

Earlier, the CM said that the government is working to generate jobs in rural areas and assured early completion of nearly 600 pending development projects, including roads and expansion of cooking gas pipelines, in villages.

Highlighting the allocation of Rs 1,157 crore in Delhi Budget 2025-26 for village and farmer welfare, the Chief Minister said, "The Delhi Government is working tirelessly for the development of villages, including infrastructure improvement, roads and drains."

While presenting the Budget 2025-26 in March, CM Gupta also allocated Rs 4.85 crore for farmers, under the 'PM Kisan Samman Nidhi - State Top-up Scheme' under which farmers will be provided Rs 3,000 annually (in three instalments of Rs 1,000) in addition to the Rs 6,000 annual assistance under the 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme.

Earlier this week, CM Gupta approved the 'Mukhyamantri Digital Shiksha Yojana' in a Cabinet meeting to provide free laptops to 1,200 meritorious government school students of Class 11. Currently, a budget of about Rs 7.5 crore has been allocated for this scheme.

Last month, the CM launched 33 Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and 17 Jan Aushadhi Kendras to boost doorstep healthcare infrastructure.

Highlighting the government’s focus on expanding healthcare infrastructure, the Chief Minister stated that serious efforts are underway to increase the number of beds in Delhi’s hospitals.

She also assessed the progress of ongoing additional construction work and development of new hospitals in the city.

--IANS

rch/rad