Delhi CM reviews development projects in Chandni Chowk LS constituency

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Thursday, took charge of the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency as the Minister-in-Charge and reviewed the progress of development works and pending projects in the area.

The meeting included in-depth discussions on fundamental issues affecting the constituency and possible solutions.

Special emphasis was placed on addressing the challenges of encroachment and traffic congestion across various Assembly constituencies.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to draw up a blueprint for the installation of pink urinals (women's toilets) in the markets of Old Delhi.

The meeting was attended by Praveen Khandelwal, BJP Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk, along with party MLAs, Councillors, and senior officials from concerned departments.

During deliberations, MLAs and Councillors raised a number of urgent issues, including park redevelopment, construction of multi-level car parks, market modernisation, utilisation of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land, road repairs, sewer and drain cleaning, as well as repair and installation of streetlights.

Chief Minister Gupta took note of these demands and instructed officials to act without delay.

She highlighted that the problems of encroachment and persistent traffic congestion in Old Delhi areas such as Chandni Chowk, Kashmere Gate, and Sadar Bazaar were causing serious inconvenience to residents and traders.

She issued clear directives for these challenges to be resolved with immediate effect.

The Chief Minister underlined the importance of better coordination between the Municipal Corporation, Traffic Police, Delhi Jal Board, and other agencies to devise effective solutions for road management and excavation works for water pipelines.

She also highlighted the shortage of urinals, particularly women-friendly pink urinals, in Old Delhi markets and instructed officials to prepare plans for their installation at the earliest.

CM Gupta directed that all files relating to projects under the Chief Minister's Development Fund (CMDF) currently awaiting approval should be prioritised, sanctioned without delay, and executed within the stipulated timeframe.

She called upon MLAs and Councillors to prepare and submit proposals based on their constituencies' needs so that work could be sanctioned and implemented expeditiously.

Expressing concern over the rising number of stray cattle, particularly cows, on the streets of various Assembly constituencies, the Chief Minister noted that this posed both a safety and traffic hazard and required a humane response.

She announced that the BJP-led state government would develop 11 cow shelters across Delhi in phases, equipped with proper facilities for food, medical care, and safe housing.

This measure is intended both to reduce stray cattle on the streets and to ensure their welfare.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that all projects are carried out with urgency and transparency, with daily progress updates maintained on the e-file system.

She emphasised that MPs, MLAs, and Councillors must work in close coordination to ensure that the benefits of development initiatives are delivered swiftly and effectively to the people of the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency.

