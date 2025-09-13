Delhi CM restores promotion of 100 electricity department employees

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Accusing previous governments of neglecting Delhi for 27 years, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday approved promotion and other benefits for 100 employees of the Electricity Department and reiterated her commitment to transparent administration.

Addressing the electricity department employees at the Delhi Secretariat, CM Gupta said: “The government is committed to put the city back on the road to development, ending 27 years of neglect and mismanagement.”

“With this commitment, we are forging new traditions of transparency, honesty, and good governance,” she said.

“This is truly a moment of joy and satisfaction that the long struggle of the employees has yielded a happy outcome today. The promotion and time-bound promotion benefits received by more than 100 employees are not just an administrative decision but a restoration of justice,” CM Rekha Gupta said in a message on X.

During the meeting with the Chief Minister, employees of the Electricity Department expressed their gratitude to the government for restoring long-pending promotions.

Earlier in the day, launched the country’s first hotline maintenance van that will repair live electricity cables without disconnecting power supply to homes and shops nearby.

Launching a pilot project on the hi-tech vans in Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency, the Chief Minister said: "Such vans will soon be deputed in all constituencies in the city. This is the first time in the country that such a van is being introduced in the city today."

The first van, costing Rs 1.5 crore, is being deployed for the convenience of residents of the Shalimar Bagh constituency, said the Chief Minister, calling it a gift to the people from the Power Department.

"We want residents in all constituencies to also get such a facility which helps avoid inconvenience due to forced power cuts to carry out repairs," she said.

Informing residents about the other development works in the constituency, she said, "New street lights are being installed in the area, while across the entire Delhi, more than 44,000 new lights will be installed to further strengthen lighting and security."

