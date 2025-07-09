Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's bungalow tender cancelled by PWD amid mounting controversy

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) The Public Works Department (PWD) of the Delhi government has cancelled the controversial Rs 59.40 lakh tender floated for the renovation and electrical works at the official residence of newly appointed Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The tender, which was scheduled to be opened on July 4, was abruptly scrapped on July 7 citing "administrative reasons", as mentioned in the PWD note.

The proposed expenditure included installation of 14 air-conditioners, a Rs 9 lakh television set, Rs 6 lakh worth of lighting, and other high-end electrical fittings for the Chief Minister's bungalow in Delhi's Civil Lines.

The move comes days after the tender triggered sharp political reactions, with both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government.

AAP, which had faced criticism earlier over the alleged Rs 45 crore renovation of former CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence, earlier accused the BJP of "hypocrisy and double standards".

AAP leaders had asked, "Wasn't BJP crying foul over Kejriwal's house? Now look at the luxury they planned for their own CM."

The Congress too took a jibe at the BJP-led Delhi government, with State Congress President Devender Yadav saying earlier, "This shows the BJP's real priorities -- not governance, but grand bungalows. The people of Delhi are facing water crisis, inflation, and the government is busy planning ACs and luxury TVs."

Facing mounting pressure, the PWD issued an 'internal note' cancelling the tender without elaborating much beyond "administrative grounds".

However, it is assumed that the cancellation was a direct fallout of the media and the opposition parties' outrage over the expenditure, which came barely months after Rekha Gupta assumed charge of the Chief Minister's office.

Rekha Gupta, a senior BJP leader and former Delhi University Student Union President, took oath as Chief Minister in February 2025 after BJP emerged as the single largest party in the Delhi Assembly elections, nearly after three decades.

With the tender now scrapped, questions remain over whether a revised, scaled-down version will be issued -- or if the 'bungalow episode' will be quietly buried.

