Delhi CM Rekha Gupta thanks PM Modi for Rs 18,000 crore projects

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dedicating historic projects worth over Rs 18,000 crore to the people of Delhi on International Women’s Day

PM Modi inaugurated two new corridors of the Delhi Metro and laid the foundation stone for three new corridors under Phase V(A). These projects, worth over Rs 18,000 crore, will strengthen connectivity across the capital and make travel faster, safer and more convenient for millions of residents, she said.

Speaking at the programme, CM Gupta welcomed the Prime Minister and said that the visit is a moment of pride for the capital.

She stated that the Prime Minister presenting such an important gift to the people of Delhi, particularly women, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, was highly significant.

While every citizen will benefit from modern public transport, it will be especially important for mothers, sisters and daughters as a safe and convenient mode of travel, she said.

Chief Minister Gupta said that the two corridors inaugurated by the Prime Minister include Majlis Park to Maujpur–Babarpur (approximately 12 km) and Majlis Park to Deepali Chowk (approximately 9 km). With the commencement of these corridors, travel will become easier for lakhs of people across Delhi.

In particular, areas in Trans-Yamuna such as Wazirabad, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar and Karawal Nagar will receive Metro connectivity for the first time.

Chief Minister Gupta stated that the three new Metro corridors for which the foundation stone has been laid today will further accelerate Delhi’s connectivity and development.

She also described the commencement of trial operations on the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway as another significant development for the capital.

The Chief Minister said that under the guidance and blessings of the Prime Minister, the Delhi government has completed one year in office, and during this period, the government has worked with dedication and honesty in line with the Prime Minister’s mantra of hard work and integrity in public service.

Schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, the cleaning of the Yamuna and addressing the issue of landfill mountains have remained among the key priorities of the Delhi government, and work is being carried out in mission mode on these fronts, she said.

She stated that, inspired by the Prime Minister’s guiding principle of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, 70 Atal Canteens have been launched in Delhi, where affordable meals are being provided to the poor, dependents and labourers at very nominal prices. Around 70,000 people are receiving meals daily at these canteens.

She added that concrete steps are also being taken, with the support of the Central government, to address the issues of pollution and waterlogging in the city.

After nearly 50 years, a new drainage master plan has been prepared for Delhi, which will help address the problems of waterlogging and pollution, she said.

The Chief Minister said that, inspired by the Prime Minister’s vision of Meri Punji, Mera Adhikar, the Delhi government has disbursed nearly Rs 200 crore to around 70,000 girls under the Ladli Scheme, clearing long-pending payments that had remained unclaimed in accounts and had not reached the beneficiaries earlier.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s emphasis on technology and transparency, the Chief Minister stated that the Delhi government has promoted digitalisation across all departments.

Initiatives include the e-file system, digital records in hospitals, online OPD booking, digital asset management, a project management portal and the CM Jan Sunwai App, she said.

She added that extensive digital initiatives have also been undertaken in the education sector.

In Delhi’s government schools, 7,000 smart classrooms, 275 computer laboratories and 100 digital libraries have been established. Over the past 365 days, the Delhi government has worked continuously to serve the people and move towards resolving several long-pending issues, she said.

Referring to International Women’s Day, the Chief Minister said that PM Modi has undertaken historic initiatives for the dignity, safety and empowerment of women in the country. The construction of 12 crore toilets, the provision of 10 crore Ujjwala gas connections, financial empowerment through Jan Dhan accounts, the Mudra scheme, and the initiative for 33 per cent reservation for women are significant steps towards strengthening women’s empowerment.

The Chief Minister further stated that the recent initiative by the Prime Minister to provide free cervical cancer vaccination for girls aged 14-15 years reflects his commitment to women’s health.

--IANS

rch/uk