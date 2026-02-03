Delhi CM Rekha Gupta takes over as head of Old Delhi revamp panel

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday that comprehensive redevelopment of Old Delhi, along with the conservation of its rich heritage, will be taken up on a priority.

Read More

She announced this soon after being appointed the chairperson of the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) by Lok Niwas.

The Chief Minister said that her government will accord the highest priority to the comprehensive redevelopment of Old Delhi into an attractive tourism hub.

After assuming charge, Chief Minister Gupta stated that reviving the historical and cultural glory of Old Delhi, the Walled City, is a key commitment of her government.

“Shahjahanabad is not merely a locality but a living symbol of Delhi’s rich history and cultural legacy, she said, identifying the removal of overhead electrical wires in the narrow lanes of Old Delhi as a top priority.

She said the overhanging wires will be taken underground to enhance safety and improve the visual appeal of the area.

To address traffic congestion in busy markets, a comprehensive traffic management plan will be prepared, said CM Gupta.

The government will also work towards the creation of multi-level parking facilities, she said.

The Chief Minister noted that Old Delhi is a historic residential area where every lane reflects centuries of heritage.

The government aims to ensure balanced development while safeguarding this legacy, and the conservation of historic havelis, katras, and koochas will also be upgraded.

She informed that the SRDC had earlier prepared several development schemes, including the redevelopment of Chandni Chowk, the Jama Masjid area, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, and the beautification of the road stretch from Delhi Gate to Kashmere Gate. All these projects will be reviewed afresh to develop Old Delhi as a major tourism destination.

The Chief Minister also said that Old Delhi has remained deprived of the desired level of development and basic civic amenities in recent years.

The government will ensure uninterrupted road construction, repair of lanes, improvement of the dilapidated sewerage system, and a clear blueprint for the uninterrupted supply of drinking water, said CM Gupta.

Maintaining cleanliness and sanitation in Old Delhi is also among the government’s key priorities, she added.

The Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) was constituted on May 1, 2008, by the Delhi government as a Special Purpose Vehicle to facilitate coordination among various agencies, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Public Works Department and the Tourism Department, to expedite development works.

The corporation also plays a significant role in the conservation of historic buildings, lanes and heritage assets.

The SRDC’s jurisdiction primarily covers the area within the walled city of Old Delhi. Over the past few years, the corporation had been relatively inactive due to various reasons; however, with its reorganisation under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister, Old Delhi’s development is expected to gain renewed pace and direction, said an official statement.

--IANS

rch/uk