Delhi CM Rekha Gupta releases funds, vows to upgrade cow shelters

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday announced that 40 goshalas or cow shelters in the city will be equipped with all facilities, and the campaign for service, energy from cow dung and cleanliness will be expanded on a broader scale.

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Releasing financial aid for cow shelters at Chief Minister Jan Seva Sadan, Gupta said, “In the first phase, focus has been placed on 10 modern goshalas, where the service, protection, and nurturing of destitute Gau Mata will be ensured.”

In a message on social media, the Chief Minister said, “Today, the Chief Minister Jan Seva Sadan reinforced the resolve for the service and protection of Gau Mata by providing lease extension agreement certificates to Delhi's goshalas and disbursing assistance funds for establishing biogas infrastructure.”

This is an extension of our cultural consciousness and compassion, she said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Gupta, while presenting the Budget, said, "Delhi had been held back in the past but is now moving forward with a renewed governance approach. From this point on, Delhi will witness transformation rather than confrontation -- performance, not politics."

Speaking on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government's resolve, the Chief Minister remarked, "Some people adapt to the times, some people change with the times, while others change the very mould of the times."

Chief Minister Gupta said: "The Delhi government has begun clearing long-pending dues, including payments related to sportspersons, economically weaker sections' welfare, scholarships, awards and the Kishori scheme. Tuition fees worth Rs 114 crore for SC, ST and OBC students and Rs 538 crore for Delhi government colleges have also been paid."

She also met Lieutenant Governor T.S. Sandhu and discussed development and infrastructure issues after the Budget was passed in the Assembly.

In a message on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said, "Had a courtesy meeting with the Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu Ji. On this occasion, there was a meaningful discussion on Delhi's development, public welfare, and future direction."

"This year's Green Budget advances this very vision, with infrastructure acceleration, environmental priority, and a commitment to improving citizens' lives at its core. We are all determined to build a developed Delhi," Chief Minister Gupta said, sharing photos of the meeting.

--IANS

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