Delhi CM Rekha Gupta receives death threat

New Delhi/Ghaziabad, June 6 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's security was beefed up on Friday after a caller issued a death threat by dialling up the police control room in the neighbouring city of Ghaziabad, an official said.

The caller, who made the death threat to Delhi Chief Minister, turned off his mobile phone immediately after communicating the message to the PCR at 11 p.m. on Thursday, said Ghaziabad's Deputy Commissioner of Police (City).

The inter-state coordination cell of Ghaziabad Police informed the Delhi Police about the death threat call made in connection with the Delhi CM, said an official.

The police said the SIM owner of the phone from which the death threat was issued to Delhi CM Gupta had been identified with the help of the telecom company, but the phone has remained switched off since 11 p.m. on Thursday.

The threat is likely to impact CM Rekha Gupta's public interactions as her security ring is being strengthened.

Threats and attacks on the Delhi CMs are not new.

In 2019, former CM Arvind Kejriwal was slapped by an autorickshaw driver. The accused was upset with Kejriwal for "not fulfilling" poll promises.

In 2016, black ink was thrown at Kejriwal during an official event at Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi.

A woman from a Punjab outfit had attacked Kejriwal to protest an alleged scam in issuing stickers for CNG vehicles in the city.

Kejriwal was addressing a public meeting on the success of his government's "odd-even" vehicle rationing system when the attack took place.

Even in the run-up to the Assembly elections in February 2025, there was a security scare when a liquid was thrown on Kejriwal while he was undertaking a padyatra in the Savitri Nagar area of Malviya Nagar colony in Delhi.

