Delhi CM Rekha Gupta presents govt's one-year report card in Chandni Chowk

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) Attacking Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal over corruption, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Sunday, presented her government's one-year report card in Chandni Chowk Parliamentary constituency along with BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal and other leaders.

Speaking at the "One Year of Change, One Year of Development" public meeting, Chief Minister Gupta said that for the past 27 years, BJP workers have worked to safeguard Delhi.

"Whenever the then (AAP) government acted against Delhi's interests, they (BJP) protested on the streets, faced baton charges, and even went to police stations," she added.

The Chief Minister said their leader is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who clearly states that power is not a means of enjoyment but a tool for service.

She added that the previous AAP-led Delhi government would launch schemes without clarity on their ground-level implementation.

"The Ladli Scheme was one such example. Benefits had not reached 1.75 lakh girls. The current BJP government identified them and transferred Rs 90 crore via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to the first 30,000 girls, and is set to transfer another Rs 100 crore to 40,000 more girls," she said.

The Ladli Scheme has been replaced with the Lakhpati Beti Yojana, under which each girl will receive Rs 1.25 lakh to support her education.

Chief Minister Gupta said development works worth Rs 260 crore are underway in Shakur Basti, Rs 100 crore in Tri Nagar Assembly, Rs 160 crore in Model Town Assembly, Rs 120 crore in Adarsh Nagar, and several crore rupees in Shalimar Bagh Assembly.

"Additionally, Rs 750 crore has been approved solely for road construction in the industrial area of Wazirpur Assembly," she said.

The Chief Minister added that road construction worth Rs 5,000 crore from Inderlok Metro Station to Urban Extension Road-II has commenced. To fulfil the promise of providing free LPG cylinders to 17.5 lakh families during Holi, Rs 122 crore will be transferred through DBT, and President Droupadi Murmu is arriving on Monday.

"From Monday, Pink cards will be issued to women in Delhi enabling them to travel free of cost in DTC buses," she said.

CM Gupta added: "Electricity meter installation had been banned for 1.5 lakh properties sealed by the MCD, but today meters have been installed and power supply restored. A Sewer Master Plan will soon be presented."

Referring to the reprieve offered to AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal by a Delhi court in the liquor policy case, the Chief Minister added that Kejriwal claims innocence, but he is guilty in the eyes of people and will never be forgiven.

Chief Minister Gupta said that Kejriwal should not celebrate yet as the matter will now be go to the Delhi High Court.

"Kejriwal will also have to answer questions on the classroom scam, fake labour bills scam, Jal Board scam, ED-related cases, and the 'Sheesh Mahal' scam related to illegal renovation of Chief Minister's official residence."

The meeting was attended by BJP General Secretary Yogendra Chandolia, Delhi BJP Treasurer Satish Garg, Delhi BJP Media Head and Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, Chandni Chowk District President Arvind Garg, Keshavpuram District President Ajay Khatana and District In-charges Rajesh Bhatia and Yogesh Atrey.

Chief Coordinator of the Chief Minister's outreach programmes, Chandolia said that the public showed special interest in the outreach programmes.

As a result, from February 23 till Sunday, more than 50,000 active workers and 497 delegations of civic and trade organisations have participated in the initiative.

