Delhi CM Rekha Gupta participates in Karwa Chauth rituals with several women at her residence

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday participated in Karwa Chauth rituals along with several other women at her residence.

"This is a very auspicious occasion. Across the country, women observe this fast for the well-being of their husbands, and it is a major festival in our nation. I want to congratulate all the women on this day. I felt happy that the wives of all MPs and the Lt Governor were also present to participate," Gupta said.

IANS spoke to a few women who joined the celebration.

One woman said: "It's a great moment for all of us, as the Delhi CM invited ordinary women to her residence to take part in this auspicious festival."

Another woman said: "I got the opportunity to celebrate Karwa Chauth with the Delhi CM, and I feel truly fortunate."

"I’m feeling very good. I’m happy that we are celebrating this day with the Chief Minister," said another woman.

"I feel grateful that I got to participate and celebrate with the Delhi CM. Everything was well-organised. It’s special to have had this experience with her," said another woman.

Karwa Chauth holds deep significance for strengthening marital bonds, expressing devotion, and symbolising a wife's love through a day-long fast for her husband's longevity and well-being.

Among the many festivals that bring colour and tradition to the month, Karwa Chauth stands out as one of the most cherished. Falling on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi (the fourth day after the full moon) in the Hindu month of Kartik, it is also known as Karak Chaturthi. In 2025, the festival is being observed on October 10, uniting married women across India in a day of fasting, prayer, and ritual celebration. While it is most widely observed in North India, several southern states also celebrate it, based on the regional calendar in the month of Ashwin.

Traditionally, women observe a nirjala fast — abstaining from both food and water — from sunrise until moonrise, praying for their husbands' long life and health. Karwa Chauth is more than just a ritual; it is a celebration of love, endurance, and unity. In the evening, women gather for the puja, share stories, and eagerly wait together for the moon to rise — the day’s most anticipated moment, marking the transition from devotion to celebration.

