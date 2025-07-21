Delhi CM Rekha Gupta orders weeding out of ineligible beneficiaries of govt schemes

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday signalled a review of financial support schemes for the poor, the disabled and the elderly to weed out ineligible beneficiaries, an official said.

After chairing a review meeting, CM Gupta announced that a process of giving digital ID cards to persons with disabilities will start soon.

“Our aim is to establish a robust, inclusive, and sensitive support system. We will ensure that no deserving individual is left out, and public funds are used responsibly,” she said.

The CM said that all current welfare schemes will be reviewed to make sure only the truly deserving people get help, and those who are not eligible will be removed.

The Chief Minister added that the previous government had cheated the disabled and the poor sections of society, but her government will not allow such misuse anymore.

The meeting, chaired by the CM, was attended by senior officials from the Department of Social Welfare and the Department for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The meeting focused on reviewing ongoing schemes designed to uplift economically and socially marginalised communities.

The Chief Minister said that the government is not only providing financial assistance but also extending support in the form of rehabilitation, skill development, education, and other essential welfare services.

The Financial Assistance for Senior Citizens scheme provides monthly financial aid to individuals aged 60 and above, especially those from SC/ST communities or economically weaker backgrounds. Depending on their age, eligible beneficiaries receive between Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,500 per month.

Over four lakh senior citizens have already benefited from this initiative, which is designed to help them live with dignity.

Another important initiative is the Assistance to Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), under which individuals with severe disabilities who are unable to support themselves are granted Rs 2,500 per month.

So far, around 1.34 lakh people have received this support, aimed at promoting their social and economic empowerment.

The Delhi Family Benefit Scheme (DFBS) offers one-time financial assistance of Rs 20,000 to families who have lost their primary breadwinner. Approximately 1,100 dependents have been supported through this scheme to help them cope with sudden financial hardship.

The SMILE (Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise) scheme focuses on rehabilitating individuals involved in begging. It provides essential services such as shelter, medical care, counselling, skill training, and livelihood opportunities to help them reintegrate into mainstream society with dignity and purpose.

