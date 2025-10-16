Delhi CM Rekha Gupta joins Diwali fair, encourages women sellers

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took part in a Diwali fair organised at the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday and reissued her appeal to use Swadeshi products during the festival of lights, an official said.

“The Diwali fair organised at the Delhi Secretariat is a symbol of women's empowerment and pride in Swadeshi. These handcrafted Swadeshi products are not only examples of hard work but also embody the resolve of ‘Vocal for Local’. Congratulations to the Department of Women and Child Development for this beautiful event,” said the Chief Minister in a post on X.

She wrote in another post, “The Delhi Secretariat is today illuminated by the sparkle of indigenous products and the self-reliance of hardworking women. The Women and Child Development Department organised a Diwali exhibition and fair in which women entrepreneurs and self-help groups from various areas of Delhi displayed their handmade products.”

Visited each stall one by one, interacted with the women, and gathered information about their products. On this occasion, Cabinet colleague @KapilMishra and the department officials were present. This Diwali, all of you also adopt indigenous, decorate your homes with indigenous only, said the CM.

Earlier, Minister for Social Welfare Ravinder Indraj Singh and Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh held a review meeting with officials of the Delhi Jal Board on Thursday regarding ongoing sewer projects in Bawana.

During the meeting, Ravinder Indraj highlighted the hardships faced by residents of Begampur and Shahbad colonies due to delays in sewer projects.

Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh instructed Delhi Jal Board officials to complete the works expeditiously and with full quality compliance.

The Social Welfare Minister stated that the sewer projects under Shahbad GOC and Begampur GOC have not yet been completed.

Residents are suffering due to incomplete sewer lines, overflow, and unhygienic conditions. The delay in completion of these projects has also hindered other developmental works, such as roads, drains, and other essential civic infrastructure.

The Water Minister directed the Delhi Jal Board to expedite the pending work and to coordinate with DSIIDC for the timely repair of roads affected by the laying of sewer lines.

Regarding water supply in Bawana, the Social Welfare Minister discussed the current status of water allocation from Palla MBR to Bawana UGR, additional water supply plans for UGRs in Sectors 23, 29, and 36, distribution of water from the Bawana Water Treatment Plant Recycler Unit, the commissioning plan for Sector 36 Rohini UGR, and strategies to eliminate water deficiency in Sectors 23, 29, and 36.

Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh also directed the concerned officials to prepare necessary estimates and action plans to ensure adequate water supply in Bawana.

