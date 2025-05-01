Delhi CM Rekha Gupta interacts with women workers on Labour Day

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday greeted and interacted with women workers on the occasion of Labour Day along with Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra and BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj.

Interacting with the media, the Chief Minister said that the government was working for the welfare of the labourers, further stating that an order had been issued for the safety and facilities of women labourers.

"When a worker comes to Delhi from their hometown, they come with a lot of hopes. They become part of Delhi's system, economy and development...Today, on Labour Day, I want to tell all my worker brothers and sisters of Delhi that the government is always standing for your welfare and facilities... It is a matter of concern for our worker sisters where they should leave their children and go for employment, therefore, we will open 500 creche rooms in Delhi.

"We are making sure that our worker brothers and sisters get registered immediately under the Ayushman scheme and they get its benefits... Work is underway on installing 3000 water coolers all over Delhi for better facilities...We have already issued orders for an increase in the basic salary before Labour Day..." the Delhi Chief Minister said while addressing mediapersons.

In a post on social media X, the Delhi Chief Minister said "On International Labour Day, a respectful salute to those strong hands who make the dreams of the nation come true with their labour.

Workers are not just a means of labour, they are the pillars of nation-building. Protecting their rights, safety and dignified life is our top priority," the post read.

Gupta further in her post wrote that the Delhi government was working with full commitment for the dignity, rights and security of the workers.

"The Delhi government is working with full commitment for the dignity, rights and security of workers. Our resolve is that the life of every worker should be full of dignity, justice and opportunities," the post further read. (ANI)

