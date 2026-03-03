Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates NDMC's 4-day Flower Festival 2026

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Tuesday, inaugurated a four-day 'Flower Festival 2026' organised by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) at the Central Park in Connaught Place.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that as the national capital, it is a collective responsibility to make Delhi cleaner, greener and more attractive.

She added that earlier people travelled to Kashmir to witness tulips, but today, due to the dedicated efforts of NDMC, residents can enjoy vibrant tulips and a wide variety of flowers in the national capital itself.

Describing it as a "Selfie Festival", the Chief Minister said the event has emerged as a major attraction for citizens.

She appealed to residents to visit the free-entry festival with their families and join in the collective resolve to keep Delhi clean, green and beautiful.

More than 15,500 potted plants representing 48 varieties have been displayed across 18 themed sections.

Seasonal blooms such as dahlias, petunias, pansies, salvias and marigolds are among the key attractions.

NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra, Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal and other distinguished guests were present on the occasion.

Noting that the festival is being held during the month of Phalguna, the Chief Minister said it has filled the national capital with colour and fragrance.

She appreciated the gardeners and officials of NDMC's Horticulture Department for their tireless efforts in transforming the venue into a floral spectacle.

She encouraged other departments to draw inspiration from such initiatives to further enhance the greenery and aesthetic appeal of Delhi.

Commending the floral installations, pyramid structures and diverse arrangements, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that with sustained efforts, the entire city could be adorned with flowers.

The exhibition features tray gardens, landscape gardens, large hanging baskets, terrariums, Eastern and Western floral arrangements (including Ikebana), floral figures shaped like animals and birds, colourful floral boards, and specially designed pyramid, heart-shaped, conical and cylindrical floral structures developed as selfie points.

The festival will remain open to the public from March 3 to March 6, with free entry.

Stalls have also been set up offering nursery plants, bonsai, cacti and succulents, herbal plants, hydroponic systems, gardening tools, seeds, pots, fertilisers and decorative materials for sale.

