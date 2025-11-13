Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off DTC’s inter-state bus service to Sonipat

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday flagged off another inter-state electric bus route of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) between Kashmere Gate Bus Terminal to Sonipat Bus Stand.

The launch of the new route marks a significant step towards strengthening public transport in the NCR region and improving the DTC’s revenue, said a statement.

The Chief Minister said the newly introduced electric buses are equipped with air-conditioning, CCTV cameras, panic buttons, and GPS systems.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister announced that the Government will soon resume other DTC bus services connecting Delhi with adjoining NCR cities.

At a special ceremony held at the Maharana Pratap Inter-State Bus Terminal, Kashmere Gate, the Chief Minister, accompanied by Transport Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh, flagged off three inter-state electric buses bound for Sonipat.

Earlier, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday celebrations during the Seva Pakhwada, the Chief Minister had inaugurated the first inter-state electric bus service between Delhi and Baraut, said an official.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said that the Delhi government is reviving inter-state bus services between Delhi and NCR cities that had been discontinued several years ago.

She added that this initiative will provide citizens with accessible and convenient public transport options, reduce traffic congestion, and help curb pollution.

“These buses will ensure safer and more comfortable travel for passengers and will operate regularly on the Delhi- Sonipat route, ensuring smooth connectivity between the two cities,” the Chief Minister said.

She stated that this initiative will not only enhance mobility but also contribute significantly to environmental conservation.

“Strengthening interconnectivity between Delhi and neighbouring states is one of our government’s key priorities. With the people’s trust and cooperation, the Delhi Government remains committed to improving public transport and providing citizens with better and safer mobility options,” she added.

Transport Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh said that inter-state bus services had been discontinued for several years, adversely impacting connectivity between Delhi and the NCR region.

“With this initiative, we are reviving that vital link through clean, zero-emission electric buses. This step will strengthen regional connectivity, reduce pollution, and offer passengers a safer and more comfortable travel option. Going forward, we plan to expand such services to more cities around Delhi to make public transport even greener and more efficient,” he said.

For the convenience of passengers, a total of six trips will operate daily, three in each direction. From Delhi to Sonipat, buses will depart at 4.45 am, 5.15 am, 5.45 am, 4.45 pm, 5.15 pm, and 5.45 pm. From Sonipat to Delhi, buses will operate at 7.10 am, 7.25 am, 8.10 am, 7.30 pm, 8.00 pm, and 8.30 pm.

The route will connect several key locations across Delhi and Haryana, including GTB Nagar, Azadpur Terminal, Jahangirpuri Metro Station, Mukarba Chowk, Alipur, Delhi- Singhu Border, Kundli Industrial Area, TDI City, Nangal Mor, Rai, Bahalgarh, and Fazilpur, before terminating at the Sonipat Bus Stand.

--IANS

rch/dan