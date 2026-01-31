Delhi CM Rekha Gupta exposes AAP model of carrying out ‘development in ads’  

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday hit out at the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for neglecting public needs and exposed the Arvind Kejriwal government for carrying out development only in advertisements.

Inaugurating projects worth more than Rs 100 crore at Mehrauli in south Delhi, CM Gupta said, “Some people merely made Delhi shine in advertisements. The heritage of Mehrauli, the needs of this area, and the aspirations of its citizens remained neglected for years.”

The Chief Minister said that the BJP government in the Capital is committed to good governance and development, pulling the city of inertia that the previous AAP government pushed it into.

In a message in social media, the Chief Minister said, “Today, projects worth more than Rs 135 crore for the development of the Mehrauli Assembly constituency have been inaugurated. The dream of a developed Delhi will be realised only through your homes, colonies, and developed Assembly constituencies, and Mehrauli is firmly moving forward in that direction.”

“While preserving the historical grandeur of Mehrauli, we are connecting it to the modern facilities of the 21st century. The heritage will also be preserved, and the future will be empowered,” she said.

In a sharp but veiled attack on the previous AAP government led by Arvind Kejriwal, she said, “Some people merely made Delhi shine in advertisements... Their politics was solely power-centric; our politics is one of service, good governance, and development.”

Referring to the projects launched during the event, she said all these projects are concrete steps toward ensuring cleanliness, strengthening infrastructure, and making citizens' lives more organised, safe, and dignified.

On this occasion, area MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, MLA Gajendra Singh Yadav, former Councillor Aarti Singh Yadav, zonal presidents of the area, and many local dignitaries were present.

