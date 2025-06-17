Delhi CM Rekha Gupta discusses welfare schemes with HM Amit Shah

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed development issues on a day when the BJP government launched 33 Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and 17 Jan Aushadhi Kendras to boost doorstep healthcare infrastructure.

CM Gupta thanked HM Shah and the Central government for supporting her government’s development initiatives and public welfare.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister’s Office said, “Today, Chief Minister @guptarekhaji met the Honourable Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShahji.”

“On this occasion, detailed and meaningful discussions were held on various public welfare issues related to Delhi. The Chief Minister expressed her heartfelt gratitude for his valuable guidance, time and cordial conversation,” said the post.

Earlier, speaking at the inauguration of Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and Jan Aushadhi Kendras, CM Gupta said, "Today, under a special initiative envisioned by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, I had the opportunity to inaugurate an Arogya Mandir (Health and Wellness Centre) here.”

“Across Delhi, 33 Arogya Mandirs and 17 Jan Aushadhi Kendras are being inaugurated simultaneously today. I would like to proudly inform the residents that our ministers, MPs, and MLAs are inaugurating these centres at multiple locations," she said.

The Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, equipped with modern health equipment, will provide a wide array of services and seek to serve as a one-stop centre for all types of medical assistance.

Each centre will provide in-house testing facilities for 14 types of diagnostics, along with outsourced access to 79 additional tests. Moreover, national-level vaccination programmes will now be available at these centres.

Apart from medical testing and vaccination, the centres will offer Yoga sessions every Monday and Friday, family planning services, and pre- and post-natal care. These centres will operate daily from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and will be staffed by a medical officer, a nurse, a multipurpose worker, and a sanitation worker.

Earlier, Mohalla Clinics provided mainly doctor consultations, with most diagnostic tests outsourced and crucial services like immunisation unavailable. The Ayushman Arogya Mandirs will bring all these essential services under one roof.

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra, after inaugurating Arogya Mandir at a government school in Khajuri Khas, in Karawal Nagar constituency, stated, "Our goal is to open at least two Arogya Mandirs in every ward over the next three months. Work is already underway, and at least one location in each ward has been identified."

At Babar Road, the flagship Aarogya Mandir was inaugurated by Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, who underscored the initiative’s transformative potential in reshaping Delhi’s primary health infrastructure.

In Sarojini Nagar, Swati Singh Verma, wife of Parvesh Verma, inaugurated the local Aarogya Mandir and echoed the government’s unwavering commitment to public service and accessible healthcare for all.

Speaking at the event, Parvesh Verma said, “The Prime Minister had allocated Rs 2,400 crore to the Kejriwal government to strengthen Delhi’s health infrastructure. But they chose to sit on the funds as they were afraid that the credit for the schemes would go to PM Modi. Today, we are putting that very money to good use — building real healthcare institutions, not political showpieces.”

He added, “These Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs will become the backbone of Delhi’s primary healthcare system. Our goal is clear: 4–5 Aarogya Mandirs in every ward and 15–17 in each Assembly constituency. These centres will reduce hospital load and bring quality care to every doorstep.”

--IANS

rch/uk