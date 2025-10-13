Delhi CM Rekha Gupta decides to declare 41 sq km of Southern Ridge as reserved forest

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) The Delhi government has decided to declare 41 square km of the Southern Ridge area a reserved forest, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday.

The decision, taken under the provisions of the Indian Forest Act, 1927, is a major step towards protecting the national capital from pollution and strengthening the environment in a sustainable manner, she said.

“Our priority is to make Delhi a modern capital with a pollution-free, green, and balanced environment. In this direction, the government has taken this important decision. This step will not only preserve Delhi’s greenery but will also ensure clean air and a healthy environment for future generations,” she said.

Declaring an area as a reserved forest brings in strict rules prohibiting most activities unless specifically permitted. The move also empowers a Forest Settlement Officer (FSO) to define boundaries.

The government will now plant trees of indigenous species in such forest areas so that the soil remains fertile and the environment is further strengthened, she said in a statement.

She added that the government’s priority is to make Delhi a modern capital that is pollution-free, green, and environmentally balanced.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that this decision will play an effective role in controlling pollution in the capital.

Earlier, CM Gupta hit out at previous governments for neglecting the Ridge areas.

“The previous governments neither took any initiative nor any steps to protect these zones. As a result, several parts of the Ridge suffered encroachments, and the greenery began to decline,” she said.

CM Gupta said that from the very beginning, her government has shown a strong commitment to safeguarding and enhancing Delhi’s environment and greenery.

Continuous meetings and coordination among various departments have been carried out for this purpose, leading to this important decision.

The Chief Minister mentioned that declaring the Southern Ridge area as a reserved forest marks the first phase of the initiative. Other Ridge areas in Delhi will also soon be declared as reserved forests, and the process for this is already underway.

The Chief Minister also stated that wherever there is open land within the reserved forest areas, indigenous and fruit-bearing trees will be planted to increase forest density.

These will include trees such as neem (Indian Lilac), peepal (Sacred Fig), shisham (Indian Rosewood), mango, tamarind, and jamun (Black Plum). The positive outcome of this initiative will be that the land in these areas will remain fertile, biodiversity will be strengthened, and ecological balance will be maintained.

She emphasised that the Delhi Government is working with utmost seriousness and sensitivity towards protecting and improving the city’s environment and greenery.

According to the Chief Minister, the greenery lost due to years of neglect and encroachment in the Ridge areas is being restored with sincere efforts by her government.

The Delhi Government believes that environmental protection is not an optional policy but an essential responsibility for the preservation of life.

Sirsa described this decision as a milestone for Delhi. He said that the government has made pollution control and environmental protection its topmost priorities.

He said he has also directed the Forest Department to empanel agencies with technical competence, proven expertise, and advanced machinery for undertaking tree transplantation work in the capital to improve survival rates.

The decision was taken following a review meeting with senior officials of the Forest Department to assess the city’s ongoing tree transplantation projects and their survival outcomes.

“Until now, many agencies have used backhoe loaders to uproot trees, which has caused root damage and low survival rates. Going forward, agencies with verified technical competence and professional tree transplanter machines capable of lifting full-grown trees with intact root balls and soil will be empanelled. The aim is simple — to give every transplanted tree a genuine chance to survive,” Sirsa said.

--IANS

rch/dan