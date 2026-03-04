Delhi CM Rekha Gupta celebrates Holi at her residence, extends greetings to citizens

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday celebrated the festival of Holi at her residence and extended warm greetings to the people of the national capital.

Earlier in the day, the CM took to X to convey her wishes.

"Heartiest greetings to all of you on this auspicious occasion of Holi. May this festival of colours bring new hope, new enthusiasm, and prosperity to your lives. A developed Delhi is one where celebrations also become a medium of empowerment," she wrote.

Highlighting her government’s focus on women’s empowerment, the Chief Minister said: "We have strived to connect every housewife, every daughter, every sister, every mother with respect and support this Holi. From the kitchen to the flight of dreams, we have resolved to recognise the strength of every home."

"May this Holi not just be a celebration of colours, but a celebration of self-reliance. May prosperity reside in every home. May every family flourish. Wishing you all a happy Holi filled with love, security and prosperity."

Speaking to IANS, BJP Delhi President Virendra Sachdeva said, “This festival is a festival of colours and love. Everyone should come together and contribute to the development of Delhi and the country.”

Holi, a major Hindu festival celebrated since ancient times, marks the arrival of spring and symbolises new beginnings. The festival is associated with joy, renewal, and the triumph of good over evil. Traditionally, celebrations begin with Holika Dahan, during which a bonfire is lit to symbolically burn away negativity and usher in a bright and colourful future.

The following day is marked by people smearing colours on one another, sharing sweets, and gathering with family and friends. Though rooted in Hindu tradition, Holi has evolved into a widely celebrated festival across communities and even internationally, promoting unity, harmony, and togetherness.

