Delhi CM Rekha Gupta blesses 51 couples at mass wedding

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday attended a mass wedding ceremony at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where she blessed 51 newly married couples, an official said.

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Addressing the gathering, she said the event was not merely about solemnising marriages but an inspiring effort to strengthen the values of equality, dignity and social cooperation.

The Delhi government will continue to support efforts that promote inclusivity, sensitivity and equal opportunity, she said.

The Chief Minister said the daughters taking part in the ceremony were given the same dignity and care that every family hopes to provide at their own child’s wedding.

She described the initiative as a meaningful effort to connect capable sections of society with families in need, calling it a strong example of social harmony.

“This is not just a wedding ceremony, but a powerful step towards ensuring dignity, empowerment and a brighter future for our daughters,” she said.

She added that such initiatives help bring positive change while reinforcing a sense of responsibility and respect towards girls.

The ceremony was held in the presence of spiritual leader Swami Avdheshanand Giri of the Juna Akhara. Among the dignitaries present were former President Ram Nath Kovind, his wife Savita Kovind and Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse.

As part of the programme, a comprehensive support package was extended to each bride to help her become self-reliant.

Every bride received financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to ensure a strong start to her new life. In addition, skill development and training support worth up to Rs 1 lakh will be provided after marriage to enhance employment opportunities.

To support continued education, each bride was given a laptop along with e-learning material, enabling them to pursue studies through digital platforms.

Healthcare was also prioritised, with every bride covered under a health insurance scheme of up to Rs 7.5 lakh for three years, with the premium fully borne by the organising institution.

Safety measures were also put in place, including thorough background verification of the families of grooms to ensure there was no criminal history, said a statement.

Adding a strong emotional dimension to the ceremony, 51 IAS and IPS officers stepped forward to take part in key wedding rituals and formally support the couples during the marriage proceedings, setting an example of social responsibility, said the statement.

--IANS

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