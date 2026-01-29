Delhi CM Rekha Gupta approves Rs 728 crore projects for Trans-Yamuna area

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Thursday, chaired a meeting of the Trans-Yamuna Area Development Board (TYADB) which approved projects worth Rs 728 crore.

She said the aim of the approval is to significantly accelerate the pace of development in the Trans-Yamuna region, home to nearly one-third of Delhi's population.

The Chief Minister added that there would be no shortage of budgetary support for the development of the Trans-Yamuna region and directed Board members to prioritise projects based on actual needs.

The meeting, held at the Delhi Secretariat, was attended by State Minister Kapil Mishra, Chairman of the Trans-Yamuna Area Development Board and BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely, along with other distinguished Board members.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Gupta said that the development of the Trans-Yamuna region is among the Delhi government's highest priorities.

The Delhi government's objective is to develop the Trans-Yamuna region to such an extent that people choose to come and live here by choice.

She emphasised that balance in development works is essential and that, alongside beautification, priority must be given to citizens' basic needs such as roads, drainage systems, prevention of waterlogging, and safe mobility.

The Chief Minister expressed concern that during the previous Aam Aadmi Party government's tenure, the Board had been rendered completely inactive, resulting in a near-total halt in development in the Trans-Yamuna region, causing severe inconvenience to residents.

She assured that all works recommended by the Board would be executed and that no financial constraints would be allowed to impede them.

In another development, Chief Minister Gupta said that the Delhi government will construct a modern integrated complex equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for the reform and rehabilitation of children in conflict with the law.

The complex will be developed on around eight acres of land in Alipur.

The complex will have a capacity of nearly 700 children and will accommodate those awaiting hearings before the Juvenile Justice Board under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, as well as those found guilty of offences.

The focus of the facility will be on reintegrating these children into normal life.

The decision was taken at a meeting held under the chairpersonship of the Chief Minister with members of the Juvenile Justice Committee.

Senior officials from the Department of Women and Child Development were also present.

The meeting involved detailed discussions on the legal, social and humanitarian aspects concerning children, and a consensus was reached on the need to develop a comprehensive, safe and modern system in Delhi for children in conflict with the law.

Following the meeting, Chief Minister Gupta informed that several homes for such children currently exist in different parts of Delhi, many of which are decades old.

"Therefore, the Delhi government has decided to construct a state-of-the-art integrated complex for the residence and rehabilitation of these children," she said.

