Delhi CM orders Rs 800 crore makeover for 241 roads to end potholes, dust​

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Tuesday that more than 241 major roads spanning 400 km will be redeveloped under a ‘wall-to-wall carpeting’ model to eliminate potholes and dust, for Rs 802.18 crore.​

Read More

The Chief Minister said that with strong support from the Central government, the project aims to make Delhi’s roads pothole-free, even, and long-lasting.​

She described he ‘wall-to-wall carpeting’ model as a significant step towards making the capital safer, more organised and future-ready.​

The total length of roads to be upgraded is nearly 400 kilometres across 45 Assembly constituencies, said a statement.​

Out of the total project cost, Rs 643.36 crore will be funded by the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) of the Central government, while Rs 158.82 crore will be contributed by the Delhi government.​

The Chief Minister noted that often only the central portion of roads, or isolated potholes, are repaired, resulting in deterioration within a short period.​

She said under the new system, entire stretches will be uniformly strengthened from edge to edge, enhancing durability and lifespan.​

She also informed that last year, approximately 150 kilometres of roads were constructed in Delhi using the same technology.​

A fully levelled and sealed surface across the complete width will also lead to a marked reduction in dust and air pollution, she said.​

Damaged roads generate loose soil and fine particles that become airborne due to vehicular movement, contributing significantly to pollution. The new approach will help reduce particulate matter (PM) levels and improve cleanliness and air quality in surrounding areas, said the statement.​

The project is targeted for completion by the end of the year. Work will be undertaken in phases to minimise traffic disruption and public inconvenience. The Public Works Department (PWD) of the Delhi government will execute the project across approximately 45 Assembly constituencies, it said.​

The roads identified for upgradation include August Kranti Marg in Malviya Nagar, Outer Ring Road, Rao Tula Ram Marg, Kapashera-Bijwasan Road, Najafgarh-Jharoda Road, Captain Gaur Marg in Kalkaji, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg in Greater Kailash, Dr K.N. Katju Marg in Rohini, Shamnath Marg in Chandni Chowk, D.B. Gupta Road in Karol Bagh, ESI Hospital Road in Shahdara, Tanga Stand Road in Seemapuri, Preet Vihar Road, Patparganj Road, Khichripur Road, Khudiram Bose Road, Khajuri Flyover, Gokalpuri Flyover, Zero Pusta Road, Seelampur Road and Loni Road, among others.​

The Chief Minister emphasised that collaboration between the Centre and the State is giving fresh momentum to Delhi’s infrastructure.​

She clarified that the objective is not merely repair, but a long-term solution. Each road will undergo a technical assessment of the base layer, necessary strengthening, proper drainage arrangements, and final carpeting in accordance with prescribed standards.​

This will help reduce waterlogging during the monsoon and ensure long-term road safety, she said.

​--IANS

rch/dan