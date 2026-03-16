Delhi CM orders anti-corruption probe into delayed Barapullah project​

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Hitting out at the previous AAP government for project delays, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday ordered a probe by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) to determine the reasons for the unexplained loss of time in execution of the project for extending the existing Barapullah elevated corridor.​

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She said the government has taken serious note of the unnecessary delays that occurred during the previous administration.​

Once completed, it will provide direct, signal-free connectivity from Mayur Vihar in East Delhi to AIIMS in South Delhi, she said.​

The government has cleared a revised cost of Rs 1,635.03 crore for the construction of the Barapullah Phase-III elevated road over the Barapullah drain, connecting Sarai Kale Khan to Mayur Vihar, the statement said.​

This project is an extension of the existing Barapullah elevated corridor. Once completed, it will provide direct, signal-free connectivity from Mayur Vihar in East Delhi to AIIMS in South Delhi.​

According to the Chief Minister, the project will significantly reduce travel time for the lakhs of commuters who travel daily between East and South Delhi. It is also expected to ease congestion around Sarai Kale Khan, Ring Road, the DND Flyway and NH-24. The government has set a target to complete the project by June 30, 2026, the statement said.​

The Chief Minister said the Delhi government is working consistently to equip the capital with modern, seamless and world-class infrastructure.​

She emphasised that the government is developing modern road networks, better connectivity and stronger infrastructure in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India. These projects, she said, are concrete steps toward building a ‘Viksit Delhi’, making the city’s transport system more efficient and commuter-friendly.​

The CM added that her government is committed to fast-tracked, transparent and accountable infrastructure development in Delhi. ​

While many projects remained stalled during the previous government’s tenure, causing inconvenience to residents, the present administration is determined to complete projects on time and deliver better mobility for the people of the capital.

--IANS

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