Delhi CM lays foundation of projects worth Rs 1,075 crore in East Delhi​

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday laid the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 1,075 crore in East Delhi, an official said.​

Read More

At an event held at the Ramlila Ground in Vivek Vihar, the Chief Minister said that strong infrastructure is essential for balanced development in Delhi, and that these projects will improve traffic management and provide lasting relief from issues such as waterlogging.​

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Harsh Malhotra was also present at the launch of projects mainly linked to the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department.​

The Chief Minister remarked that residents of the Trans-Yamuna region had long awaited proper development of their lanes, drains, and roads.​

The foundation-laying of projects worth nearly Rs 1,075 crore marks a historic step towards ending that prolonged wait, she said, adding that the government aims to ensure equitable development across Delhi and provide citizens with world-class facilities.​

Taking aim at previous governments, the Chief Minister said that if, after years in power, fundamental issues such as broken roads, open drains, and inadequate schools and hospitals persist, it clearly reflects administrative failure.​

“The present government believes in delivering results, not politics. No part of Delhi will remain deprived of development,” she said.​

On the occasion, Cabinet Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh, Chairman of the Trans-Yamuna Development Board, and MLA from Gandhi Nagar Arvinder Singh Lovely, MLA from Laxmi Nagar Abhay Verma, MLA from Vishwas Nagar Om Prakash Sharma, MLA from Shahdara Sanjay Goyal, MLA from Krishna Nagar Anil Goyal, MLA from Patparganj Ravinder Singh Negi, and MLA from Trilokpuri Ravi Kant were present.​

She emphasised that eliminating the divide between the two banks of the Yamuna remains a key priority, and that development will be ensured uniformly across the entire city.​

As roads are built, drains covered, and essential infrastructure delivered on the ground, citizens will witness the tangible results of their trust and mandate, she said.​

Chief Minister Gupta stated that over the past year, the Delhi government has established a new work culture to accelerate development.​

Regular monitoring, time-bound implementation, and transparency have been given the highest priority, she said.​

She said this is not merely a foundation-laying ceremony but a commitment to building a developed Delhi. Officials have been directed to ensure that all projects are completed within stipulated timelines and with high-quality standards.​

The PWD will begin work on strengthening and improving 236 roads at a cost of approximately Rs 782 crore. Once completed, these works will ensure smoother traffic flow and safer, more convenient travel for citizens, said a statement.​

In addition, five-foot overbridges will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 21 crore, providing relief and safety for pedestrians, it said.​

Several key works are also being undertaken under the Irrigation and Flood Control Department. These include the reconstruction of 10 drains, the improvement of 3 drains, the construction of 24 boundary walls, and the construction of 18 roads and bridges, said the statement.​

Nearly Rs 272 crore will be spent on these projects. Upon completion, they will significantly improve rainwater drainage, reduce waterlogging, and provide lasting relief to affected areas, it said.

​--IANS

rch/dan