Delhi CM honoured under ‘Phool Walon Ki Sair’ tradition​

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) The Delhi Secretariat on Monday came alive with the sound of the shehnai as members of Anjuman Sair-e-Gul Faroshan extended a traditional welcome to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta as part of the ‘Phool Walon Ki Sair’ celebrations.
The Chief Minister said the festival symbolises the capital’s rich cultural heritage and Ganga-Jamuni ethos.
“It serves as a reminder that unity and brotherhood have always remained central to India’s diverse cultural fabric,” she said.
Accompanied by live shehnai music, the Festival organisers honoured the Chief Minister by presenting the customary floral fan, a long-standing tradition associated with the festival.
Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra, along with several other dignitaries, was also present on the occasion.
Chief Minister Gupta said that ‘Phool Walon Ki Sair’ is far more than just a festival. According to her, it represents a remarkable example of Delhi’s shared cultural heritage and the spirit of harmony that defines the city.
The Chief Minister also reiterated that the Delhi government is committed to preserving and promoting the capital’s historical traditions and cultural events.
Such celebrations help connect the younger generations with their cultural roots while strengthening mutual respect and social harmony, she said.
Mishra said the festival plays an important role in reinforcing the city’s shared cultural legacy.
He described ‘Phool Walon Ki Sair’ as a historic tradition that conveys a message of harmony, unity and brotherhood, while also allowing the younger generation to experience Delhi’s rich cultural heritage.
This year, ‘Phool Walon Ki Sair 2026’ is being organised from March 15 to March 21, during which a series of cultural, religious and social programmes are being held across the city, said a statement.
--IANS
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