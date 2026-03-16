Delhi CM honoured under ‘Phool Walon Ki Sair’ tradition​

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) The Delhi Secretariat on Monday came alive with the sound of the shehnai as members of Anjuman Sair-e-Gul Faroshan extended a traditional welcome to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta as part of the ‘Phool Walon Ki Sair’ celebrations.​

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The Chief Minister said the festival symbolises the capital’s rich cultural heritage and Ganga-Jamuni ethos.​

“It serves as a reminder that unity and brotherhood have always remained central to India’s diverse cultural fabric,” she said.​

Accompanied by live shehnai music, the Festival organisers honoured the Chief Minister by presenting the customary floral fan, a long-standing tradition associated with the festival.​

Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra, along with several other dignitaries, was also present on the occasion.​

Chief Minister Gupta said that ‘Phool Walon Ki Sair’ is far more than just a festival. According to her, it represents a remarkable example of Delhi’s shared cultural heritage and the spirit of harmony that defines the city.​

The Chief Minister also reiterated that the Delhi government is committed to preserving and promoting the capital’s historical traditions and cultural events.​

Such celebrations help connect the younger generations with their cultural roots while strengthening mutual respect and social harmony, she said.​

Mishra said the festival plays an important role in reinforcing the city’s shared cultural legacy.​

He described ‘Phool Walon Ki Sair’ as a historic tradition that conveys a message of harmony, unity and brotherhood, while also allowing the younger generation to experience Delhi’s rich cultural heritage.​

This year, ‘Phool Walon Ki Sair 2026’ is being organised from March 15 to March 21, during which a series of cultural, religious and social programmes are being held across the city, said a statement.​

--IANS

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