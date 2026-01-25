Delhi CM highlights health, economic, infra steps in maiden R-Day address (Lead)

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday addressed citizens from Chhatrasal Stadium in her maiden Republic Day speech, highlighting her government’s efforts to clear decades of administrative inertia, strengthen the health ecosystem and facilitate economic empowerment.

Speaking at the Delhi government’s official event on the 77th Republic Day, the Chief Minister presented a comprehensive progress report of her government’s 11-month tenure and outlined a forward-looking roadmap for building a ‘Viksit Delhi’.

After unfurling the Tricolour, she shared a detailed account of transformative initiatives in education, health and infrastructure, while also unveiling the roadmap ahead for the creation of a Viksit Delhi.

Beginning her address with the slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that January 26 is not merely a date, but a symbol of India’s self-respect, democratic consciousness and complete sovereignty.

On economic growth, the Chief Minister said that Delhi’s Budget has been increased from Rs 75,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore.

The government is working on Ease of Doing Business reforms, a Single Window System, 75 e-District services, 24×7 business operations, a warehousing and logistics policy, and support systems for MSMEs and manufacturing, she said, adding that the India-Europe trade deal will enable Delhi’s MSMEs to access global markets.

Declaring 2025-26 as a year of national remembrance and inspiration, she noted that it marks the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the 165th birth anniversary of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Ji, the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Ji, the 101st birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji, 150 years of Vande Mataram, and the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Referring to Delhi’s glorious past, the Chief Minister said that the city has risen stronger each time despite repeated destruction. She recalled that when her government assumed office nearly 11 months ago, entrenched disorder and long-standing bottlenecks posed the biggest challenges.

Guided by constitutional values and the Prime Minister’s mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, the government has taken numerous people-centric decisions that are delivering tangible change on the ground, she said.

The Chief Minister stated that 50 Atal Canteens have been started in Delhi, providing nutritious meals at Rs 5 and benefiting over 50,000 people daily, with a target to increase this to one lakh beneficiaries per day.

Emphasising health as a top priority, she said that under Digital India, modern IT systems have been introduced in government hospitals, over one crore ABHA IDs have been created, and online OPD services launched.

Through Ayushman Bharat and the Vay Vandana scheme, six lakh registrations have been completed, and 20,000 patients have already benefited. She informed that more than 300 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are operational across Delhi, with new hospital blocks under construction.

The Chief Minister said that 21 per cent of the 2025–26 Budget has been earmarked for education. The Delhi School Education Act, 2025, has been implemented to curb arbitrary fee hikes by private schools.

An ultra-modern education hub is being built in Narela for Rs 1,300 crore, she said.

Describing sports as a vital instrument of nation-building, the Chief Minister said that Delhi offers the highest incentive amounts for athletes in the country.

Speaking on infrastructure and transport, the Chief Minister said that capital expenditure for 2025-26 has been doubled. An MoU has been signed with the RBI to strengthen financial management.

Over the next three years, the government aims to convert Delhi’s entire public bus fleet to 100 per cent electric, adding 11,000 electric buses, she said.

The Chief Minister also mentioned initiatives such as Pink Cards for women and the transgender community, Dwarka Expressway and the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.

Under the Safe City Project, 10,000 new CCTV cameras and one lakh smart LED streetlights will be installed, she said.

Highlighting measures for women, workers and social security, the Chief Minister said that construction workers are being provided financial assistance, and a Gig Worker Welfare Board has been constituted.

On culture, environment and the rejuvenation of the Yamuna, she said that tackling garbage dumps, pollution and cleaning the river remain top priorities.

