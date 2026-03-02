Delhi CM has delivered most promises made to women: Virendra Sachdeva​

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Monday that on Holi 2025, the BJP gave Delhi a fearless woman Chief Minister and by Holi 2026 Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ensured that lakhs of eligible women and girls in Delhi receive the benefits of government schemes such as free gas cylinders, Lakhpati Bitiya, and the Pink Bus Card.​

He added that the committee formed to implement the Women’s Monthly Honorarium Scheme has reached the final decision-making stage, and the scheme would also be rolled out soon.​

The Delhi BJP President stated that AAP leader and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is accountable not only to the women of Delhi but also to the women of Punjab.​

He said that while the BJP government in Delhi has fulfilled three-fourths of its election promises to women within one year and is finalising the process to provide the Women’s Honorarium, the Punjab government led by Kejriwal and his party has, over the past four years, only misled women in Punjab.​

“The promise of giving Rs 1,000 per month to women in Punjab remains a dream,” said Sachdeva.​

He added that the BJP would hopefully deliver on all its Assembly election promises before the 2027 Municipal Corporation elections.​

Earlier in the day, the Delhi BJP President led Holi celebrations at the city unit office with party workers and media persons.​

Extending Holi greetings to the people of Delhi, Sachdeva said that over the past year, Delhi has witnessed a transformation, and in the coming year, the city’s image will improve further.​

He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both the government and the organisation are continuously working for the people.​

He said Kejriwal, who attempted to prove himself innocent under the cover of a lower court reprieve, has been voted out of Delhi by people who will no longer fall prey to deceit.​

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the government has given new momentum and strength to the commitment to women’s empowerment.​

She said that the foundation stones for development projects are being continuously laid in Delhi, and after Holi, work on these projects and schemes will accelerate further.​

