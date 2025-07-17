Delhi CM Gupta accuses AAP of corruption in Jai Bhim Yojana

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday accused the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of alleged financial irregularities and corruption in the ‘Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana' and launched a scathing attack on it.

While visiting a Kanwar Shivir in the national Capital, the CM Gupta told reporters, “If you present a bill of Rs 150 crore under the pretext of a Rs 15 crore scheme, how can governance function? The previous governments thrived on corruption. But we will put an end to all of it,” she said, promising strict action against those involved.

Earlier in the day, CM Gupta posted on X stating, “The 'Jai Bhim Chief Minister Talent Development Scheme' run by the AAP government has revealed serious financial irregularities in the year 2021-22. The budget for this scheme was only Rs 15 crore, but the AAP government pushed forward files with fraudulent bills amounting to approximately Rs 145 crore.”

She accused the previous government of looting Dalit students’ future in the name of Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

“The AAP, in the name of Dalit children, seized power and looted the rights meant for their education. They have not only tainted the ideals of Baba Saheb but also desecrated the sacred space of education,” she said.

The scheme was intended to offer free coaching to underprivileged students from Dalit communities.

However, CM Gupta said the audit revealed that in several institutions, 100 per cent of the claims were fraudulent.

“Now, the ACB will uncover the truth. The people of Delhi deserve to know how the AAP betrayed the very people it promised to uplift,” she added.

The BJP-led administration has vowed to bring transparency and accountability in such welfare schemes and with this, it seems that the AAP is likely to face a tough time as its top leaders are still under the scrutiny of investigative agencies for alleged corruption.

--IANS

sas/rad