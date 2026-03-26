Delhi CM describes Kejriwal’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’ as a symbol of moral degradation​

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday launched a sharp attack on former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after a video linked to the controversial ‘Sheesh Mahal’ or refurbished former official CM residence surfaced in the public domain.​

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She said the truth, long concealed, is now out in the open for all to see.​

Chief Minister Gupta noted that people had been waiting for clarity on the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ for a long time, and the video has now laid bare what she described as a stark contradiction.​

Leaders who came to power in the name of the ‘Aam Aadmi’ (common man) are allegedly building a palace for themselves with public money. “This is not just a building, but living proof of corruption, arrogance, and a betrayal of public trust — a symbol of moral decline,” she said.​

Referring to the visuals in the video, the Chief Minister said they reveal the extent of alleged excess and misuse of power.​

“The people of Delhi should see for themselves how those elected to serve them created a world of luxury at public expense,” she said, adding that those who once claimed they would neither take official cars nor bungalows had, behind the scenes, built a residence far removed from the life of an ordinary citizen.​

Raising serious questions over the project’s cost, CM Gupta said the construction, initially pegged at around Rs 8 crore, reportedly escalated to nearly Rs 62 crore — a jump she termed indicative of grave financial irregularities.​

She alleged that the residence was equipped with around 50 air conditioners, dozens of fans, expensive interiors, imported coffee machines, high-end appliances, and amenities worth lakhs.​

Multiple private consultants, she added, were also hired for various works, further inflating the cost.​

Calling the episode a ‘dark chapter’ in Delhi’s history, Chief Minister Gupta said the scale of expenditure, luxury fittings, and the involvement of numerous consultants point to a complete disregard for rules and ethical governance.​

“At a time when Delhi’s citizens were grappling with a pandemic and economic hardship, those in power were busy building a palace and installing ‘world-class’ interiors for themselves,” she said. “This is not just financial misconduct, but a betrayal of the people’s trust.”​

Appealing directly to citizens, the Chief Minister urged Delhiites to watch the video and draw their own conclusions. “People have every right to know how their money was used by those they elected,” she said.​

Chief Minister Gupta reiterated that her government would not spare anyone found guilty. She said the probe into the matter is already underway, with a detailed inquiry being ensured through the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).​

“Every rupee of public money will be accounted for. Strict action will be taken against those found responsible,” she said, adding that her government remains committed to transparency, accountability, and upholding public trust.​

--IANS

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