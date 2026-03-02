Delhi CM breaks ground for Kendriya Vidyalaya building in Khajuri Khas

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday led the rituals at the groundbreaking ceremony for a permanent building of Kendriya Vidyalaya at Khajuri Khas in North-East Delhi, an official said.

She also inaugurated the school's temporary premises, enabling classes to commence without delay.

Describing the occasion as historic for Karawal Nagar and the wider North-East Delhi region, the Chief Minister noted that the area had long faced a shortage of quality educational institutions and had until now depended on a single Kendriya Vidyalaya.

“The establishment of the new school will ensure that children no longer have to travel long distances in pursuit of quality education and will help foster a stronger academic environment across the locality,” she said.

The event was attended by Education Minister Ashish Sood, Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari, senior officials of the Education Department, and other distinguished guests.

Referring to the tenure of previous administrations, the Chief Minister said that the condition of schools in the region had once been deeply concerning.

Owing to a shortage of classrooms, students were required to attend on alternate days, and in some instances, two classes were conducted in a single room, adversely affecting learning outcomes, she said.

Chief Minister Gupta said that under the coordinated efforts of the ‘triple-engine government’, development works in education, roads, drinking water, sewerage, flyovers, foot overbridges, hospitals, and other essential infrastructure are progressing at a pace, with visible benefits reaching citizens.

Expressing confidence in the long-term impact of the new institution, the Chief Minister said that the Kendriya Vidyalaya would provide education of national standards and lay a strong foundation for future generations.

She reiterated that the government’s objective is to ensure quality education and improved infrastructure for every child, thereby strengthening the resolve to build a Viksit Delhi.

With the commencement of this new school, the total number of Kendriya Vidyalayas in Delhi has increased to 47.

The institution will not only provide quality and affordable education to local children but will also help ease admission pressures on other schools in North-East Delhi.

At present, these 47 Kendriya Vidyalayas are serving more than 1,19,000 students across the National Capital.

