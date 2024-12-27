Delhi CM Atishi and AAP Leaders Pay Last Respects to Visionary Former PM Manmohan Singh

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Friday paid her last respects to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and expressed that his legacy will continue to inspire all generations to come.

"Paid last respects to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and extended my condolences to his family. A brilliant economist with a profound legacy of driving India's transformative economic reforms in the 1990s, he redefined the nation's trajectory at a pivotal moment in history," Atishi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

She further highlighted that as the Prime Minister of India, his leadership was characterised by quiet strength, unwavering integrity, and a deep commitment to the people of this country and their progress.

"Dr. Singh's contributions to our economic and political systems have left an indelible mark, shaping modern India in ways that will continue to inspire all generations to come. May his soul rest in peace," she added.

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal also paid his last respects to the former Prime Minister and said that Singh was a visionary leader whose economic reforms shaped modern India

"Paid my last respects to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh ji. Met his family during this solemn moment and extended my condolences to them. Dr. Singh was a visionary leader whose economic reforms shaped modern India and whose humility touched countless lives," Kejriwal posted on X.

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had suffered a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi.

Manmohan Singh was born on September 26, 1932. Apart from being an economist, he served as the Reserve Bank of India governor from 1982-1985. Manmohan Singh was the 13th PM of India with his tenure from 2004-2014.

He spent five years between 1991 and 1996 as India's Finance Minister and his role in ushering in a comprehensive policy of economic reforms is recognised worldwide. In the popular view of those years in India, that period is inextricably associated with the persona of Dr Singh.

Serving as the finance minister of India in PV Narasimha Rao's government, Singh has been given credit for economic liberalisation in the country in 1991. The reforms made the Indian economy more accessible to foreign investors, which increased FDI and reduced government control. It greatly contributed to the country's economic growth.

Manmohan Singh's government also introduced the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), which later came to be known as MGNREGA.

The Right to Information Act (RTI) was passed in 2005 under the Manmohan Singh government, which made the transparency of information between the government and the public better.

Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year after serving for 33 years. (ANI)