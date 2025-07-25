Delhi CM announces special month-long cleanliness drive from Aug 1

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) The Delhi government will launch a “Delhi’s Freedom from Garbage – Cleanliness Drive” special campaign from August 1 to 31 as part of Independence Day celebrations, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday.

CM Gupta said that special programmes under the “Freedom from Garbage” campaign would be held every Saturday and Sunday throughout August.

Alongside wide publicity through multiple channels, a dedicated online portal will allow residents to upload ‘before and after’ photographs of cleaned sites to showcase their contribution, she said.

The Chief Minister announced that on July 29, a major meeting would be held at the Civic Centre, where ministers, MPs, councillors and association representatives would finalise responsibilities.

The Chief Minister appealed to the citizens of Delhi to actively participate and help make the city clean and hygienic.

She said that to ensure the campaign is carried out effectively, all departments of the Delhi government will contribute.

The drive will also involve Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), market associations, school and college students, and other institutions. To encourage public participation, a dedicated online portal will be launched.

On Friday, the CM held a meeting to review preparations for the “Delhi’s Freedom from Garbage – Cleanliness Drive”.

The meeting was attended by Urban Development and Education Minister Ashish Sood, Chief Secretary Dharmendra, and senior officials from the Urban Development Department, PWD, Delhi Municipal Corporation, NDMC, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and other key departments.

CM Gupta stated that August is celebrated as the month of India’s Independence, and the government has resolved that this August, Delhi will achieve “freedom from garbage”.

She added that with extensive public participation and strong inter-departmental coordination, the campaign would be implemented so effectively that citizens would truly feel the capital has achieved “freedom from garbage”.

The campaign will place particular focus on schools, government offices and hospitals, with targeted efforts to clear long-accumulated waste and unused items from storerooms.

It will also cover vegetable and fruit markets, industrial areas, bus terminals and depots.

All ministers of the Delhi government, MLAs, MPs and municipal councillors will participate in the campaign and run initiatives to increase citizen involvement.

The Chief Minister stated that particular attention would be given to slum areas, unauthorised colonies and informal settlements, ensuring that a significantly higher volume of waste is collected and disposed of compared to normal days.

