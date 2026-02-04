Delhi businessman beaten to death with helmets by delivery boys; family seeks probe into friend's role

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) A shocking incident has come to light in the national Capital on Wednesday where a 36-year-old businessman, Shivam Gupta, who had gone to a party late at night, was allegedly beaten to death a few days ago with helmets by delivery agents. His family is now demanding a probe into the possible involvement of his friend in the incident.

The heart-wrenching incident has emerged from Connaught Place in Delhi. Shivam Gupta had reportedly gone to a party late at night when he was attacked by two youths. According to the family, he was assaulted near My Bar in E Block, Connaught Place, and later succumbed to his injuries after battling for his life for several days.

Shivam’s father, Anil Kant Gupta, said that his son left home for a party at around 8:30 PM on January 2. He stated that at around 12:15 AM, Shivam came down from My Bar, where two boys on motorcycles allegedly attacked him with helmets.

Shivam’s father also alleged that his friend, Pankaj Chaddha, was with him at the time of the incident. However, he claimed that Pankaj repeatedly tried to mislead the family about what had happened and gave different statements to different people.

Shivam’s father said that his son fought for his life for 17 days in hospital and breathed his last on January 19 at RML Hospital. During this period, the family reviewed CCTV footage from the night of the incident, which allegedly showed Shivam being attacked with helmets by two men. The footage also reportedly showed the attackers waving goodbye to Pankaj after beating Shivam.

Speaking to IANS about the fateful day, Shivam’s father, Anil Kant Gupta, said, "We had no idea where he was. But, after 12, we tried to call him then we found that his phone was switched off. Sub Inspector, Suresh Chandra who picked up the call later informed us that our son had been found unconscious. Then he informed us that Shivam had been admitted to hospital."

"When I reached, I found my son bleeding from his mouth. Then, his friend Pankaj came to the hospital and we asked him who had told him about this. Then he said that the police had called him. But, the police didn't call him. Shivam's friend was giving different versions to me and my wife. He didn't tell me that he was present at the time of the attack and that the accused had beaten Shivam with helmets," he told IANS.

"Pankaj, his friend was just 5 metres away, but he didn't tell me anything. When we touched his head, then we saw there was an injury on Shivam's head. Then the doctor called us to do a CT scan of his skull."

"When we were taking him for the CT scan, then my brother came and said that he had got a call from SI Suresh Chandra who informed me that Shivam has been beaten with helmets. The lady technician informed me that there is a major injury to his head.

"Later, Shivam was slowly recovering from his injuries. But on January 11, doctors said that there was an infection in the brain and they had installed a pipe in his spine and head, but it didn't go well. On January 19, around 1 pm, he died," he told IANS.

"We didn't call the police earlier as we were busy in the medical processes and all. It is being said that they were delivery boys, but they don't look like any delivery boy," he told IANS.

"Around one year ago, my son and Pankaj had a fight," Shivam's father added.

Shivam's mother, too, raised serious concerns about the role of Pankaj in the murderous assault on her son and demanded that he be questioned.

She said, "Pankaj Chaddha was not saying anything about his involvement, but when we saw CCTVs, then we saw he was there and didn't do anything. He is not calling and didn't come to our home. But, if he was not lying then he should have come to meet us. I will say that he should be brought in front of us, and we should be allowed to talk to him."

Currently, the police have arrested two attackers named Osama and Mohammad Areem in connection with this incident, but the family is demanding that the police investigate his friend Pankaj Chaddha because a conspiracy by him seems to be behind this entire incident.

