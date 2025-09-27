Delhi BMW accident: Court grants bail to accused driver Gaganpreet Kaur (2nd Lead)

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) In the Delhi BMW accident case involving the death of a Finance Ministry official, a Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to the accused driver, Gaganpreet Kaur and disapproved of the actions of an ambulance driver who failed to help the victims despite reaching the spot within minutes of the incident.

Judicial Magistrate Ankit Garg granted Gaganpreet Kaur, 38, bail against a bond of Rs 1 lakh.

The court, which had on Thursday reserved its decision on the bail plea, questioned the police on what action they had taken against the ambulance driver, who was going to a hospital to pick up a body when it passed by the accident spot, for refusing to help victims of the BMW car accident on September 14.

After scanning the CCTV footage of the accident site, the court expressed displeasure over the fact that the ambulance driver who had reached the spot within 30 seconds did not help the victims - Ministry of Finance officer Navjot Singh and his wife – but left the spot to pick up a body at a nearby hospital.

The court pulled up the police for questioning and let the ambulance driver go. It said the actions of the ambulance driver amount to culpable homicide, not amounting to murder.

Gaganpreet Kaur was produced before the court in the morning as her judicial custody ended on Saturday.

She faces charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, along with reckless driving.

The road accident took place in the Dhaula Kuan area earlier this month, where Gaganpreet Kaur allegedly rammed her BMW into a motorcycle, resulting in critical injuries and the subsequent death of senior Ministry of Finance officer Navjot Singh, and grievous injuries to his wife.

During Thursday’s proceedings, the prosecution made several strong assertions. They argued that the BMW was speeding at the time of the collision and raised questions about the handling of the aftermath.

Notably, the injured victims were not taken to the nearest hospital, despite several being available in the vicinity. Instead, they were transported to Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar, North Delhi, a facility allegedly owned by one of Gaganpreet Kaur’s relatives. The prosecution suggested this could be an attempt to tamper with medical evidence or avoid proper scrutiny.

The Investigating Officer (IO) submitted CCTV footage from the day of the incident, which the magistrate reviewed during the session. The footage is expected to play a crucial role in establishing the sequence of events leading up to the fatal crash.

