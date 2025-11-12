Delhi blast raises questions, exposes Centre’s failure to eliminate terrorism: Shiv Sena(UBT) in 'Saamana'

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Shiv Sena Uddhav(UBT) on Wednesday said Delhi has been shaken by a bomb blast, and accused the Centre of failing to eradicate terrorism and prioritise national security.

The party in its mouthpiece 'Saamana' has called upon the BJP workers and supporters to demand the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah "if they are true devotees of Mother India"

"This will be a service to the nation. If the home minister resigns, it will be a favour to 140 crore people; otherwise, cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru will be seen drenched in blood,” warned the editorial.

In the scathing editorial, the Thackeray camp said that in front of the Home Minister’s eyes, "the vermillion of 26 women was wiped off in Pahalgam, an explosion took place in front of his nose, and the Red Fort is shaken, and thereafter the Home Minister is holding a meeting with the police and security officers. The Delhi bomb blast has raised many serious questions for the nation".

The party said Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the historic Red Fort, promising to eradicate terrorism, but the terrorists have exploded bombs in the same area. “While Delhi was shaken by the bomb blast, the entire cabinet, including the Prime Minister and Home Minister, was busy campaigning for the Bihar elections. The Prime Minister even reached Bhutan, and from there he warned, "No one will be spared". Twelve people have been killed in the blast so far, and 25 civilians were injured. People are being killed like ants on the streets of Delhi, and the government is busy campaigning for the Bihar elections," it taunted.

The Thackeray camp claimed that there has been a politicisation of the system, saying that instead of tracking down terrorists, the system is being used to track down political opponents.

According to the editorial, the home minister repeatedly says that he will eliminate all terrorists, but in his view, the leaders of the opposition parties are terrorists, and the security forces are currently being used to control them.

“Monday's blast in Delhi took place ahead of the last phase of voting in Bihar slated for Tuesday. The Prime Minister and the Home Minister themselves are responsible for this terrorist attack, as they are unable to manage the country. They have no idea about law and order. Amit Shah, who sees himself as Sardar Patel, is the weakest Home Minister ever," the editorial mentioned.

