Delhi blast: Police issue fresh traffic advisory for Red Fort area

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) Following the explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station in the national capital, a fresh traffic advisory was issued by the Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday morning, advising people to take alternative routes to avoid hassles.

Delhi is on high alert following a car explosion near the Red Fort on Monday evening. As a result, security measures have been intensified across the national capital. Traffic diversions are also in effect, so commuters should anticipate delays, particularly around the Red Fort area.

Traffic limitations and reroutes have been implemented on both lanes and the service road of Netaji Subhash Marg, according to the police. The restrictions will be enforced on the section between Chhatta Rail Cut and Subhash Marg Cut.

"On 11.11.25, due to exigencies, traffic restrictions & diversions will be in place in both the carriageways and service roads Netaji Subhash Marg from Chatta Rail Cut to Subhash Marg Cut. Commuters are advised to avoid these routes from 06:00 AM to till further order and use alternative roads for a hassle-free journey," read the advisory.

"No vehicles shall be allowed on Netaji Subhash Marg from Chatta Rail Cut to Subhash Marg Cut on that day and vice versa,' it added.

The blast occurred when a Haryana-registered car parked near Gate No.1 of the Red Fort Metro Station exploded, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens. Several nearby vehicles caught fire, streetlights were damaged, and the injured have been admitted to LNJP Hospital, where their condition is being monitored.

Police, NIA, NSG, and forensic teams reached the spot within minutes, and the area has been cordoned off. CCTV footage is being scanned to determine the sequence of events and identify the perpetrator.

High alerts have been issued in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Mumbai, with security around crowded public places and religious sites enhanced.

--IANS

sd/