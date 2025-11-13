Delhi blast: Over 36 picked up for questioning in Kashmir

Srinagar, Nov 13 (IANS) Intensifying crackdown on suspects across Kashmir Valley in the aftermath of the Delhi terror blast, the J&K Police have picked up over three dozen people for questioning.

Officials said some of these people are government employees, and have been picked up in Srinagar, Sopore, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian districts.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have intensified surveillance and checking across the Valley, and new ‘Nakas’ (Checkposts) have come up in various districts.

The Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of the J&K Police carried out raids at 13 locations earlier in the day in connection with the Delhi terror blast.

The surfacing of the white collar terror module operated by Kashmiri doctors has added another dimension to anti-terrorist operations, since without ‘actionable intelligence', action against people otherwise engaged in normal activities of life becomes impossible for the security forces.

This is also proved by the fact that the Faridabad terror module was unearthed after the arrest of two overground workers (OGWs) of terror outfits. It was the sustained interrogation of these two arrested OGWs that led to the subsequent arrest of Dr Adil Rather of Qazigund and later to the unearthing of the entire terror module.

What is worrisome is that some professionals whose services were terminated in Jammu and Kashmir for terror links could have found subsequent appointment in institutions outside the union territory without their antecedents being verified by the new employers.

The discovery of otherwise well-to-do professionals like doctors involved in terrorism has shocked genuine local professionals in and outside the UT, as they fear facing hardships due to the anti-national activities of others chasing the same professions.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has assured that no innocent will be put to trouble, while nobody with terror links will be spared.

The unearthing of white collar terror module has vindicated the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha’s decision to terminate the services of rogue government employees who are found to have terror links.

Local political parties, including the ruling National Conference, have been critical of the Lt Governor’s decisions to come down heavily on the government employees with terror links.

