Delhi blast: NIA produces Umar's aide Jasir Bilal Wani in Patiala House court

New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday produced bomber Dr Umar Muhammad's aide Jasir Bilal Wani, alias Danish, before the Patiala House Court in connection with the Delhi blast that claimed 13 lives.

On Monday, the NIA had arrested another key associate who had allegedly provided technical support to the terrorists involved in the explosion.

The NIA arrested Wani, also a resident of Kashmir, from Srinagar.

According to the NIA, investigations revealed that Wani had allegedly provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks.

He was involved in modifying drones and attempting to develop rockets ahead of the deadly car bomb blast that killed 13 people and injured 32 others.

The accused, a resident of Qazigund in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, was reportedly an active co-conspirator in the attack. He had worked closely with the terrorist Dr Umar Muhammad Nabi to plan the act of terror.

The NIA continues to investigate multiple angles to uncover the full conspiracy behind the bombing. Several teams from the anti-terror agency are pursuing various leads and conducting searches across multiple states to identify everyone involved in the attack.

Earlier on Monday, a Delhi court also sent Aamir Rashid Ali, a Kashmiri resident accused of conspiring with Muhammad, to 10 days of NIA custody.

On November 16, the NIA had arrested Ali, in whose name the car used in the blast was registered. He was apprehended in Delhi during a large-scale search operation launched after the agency took over the case from the Delhi Police, an official said in a statement.

According to the NIA's findings, Ali, a resident of Samboora in Pampore, Jammu and Kashmir, had allegedly conspired with the suicide attacker Umar Nabi to execute the terror strike.

The agency stated that Ali had travelled to Delhi to help purchase the car that was later used as a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (IED) to carry out the blast.

