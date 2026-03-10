Delhi BJP slams AAP for doubting judiciary’s impartiality in excise policy case​

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday launched a caustic attack on the city's Aam Aadmi Party convenor, Saurabh Bharadwaj, for doubting the judiciary’s impartiality in the excise policy scam.​

Sachdeva said the AAP leader insulted the entire judicial system by questioning the “relationship of the Delhi High Court judge with the BJP”.​

He said the Delhi BJP is consulting legal experts on bringing to the court's notice Bharadwaj’s remarks about the judge.​

Sachdeva said that the Delhi BJP has consistently not only raised the issue of the excise policy scam of the previous Arvind Kejriwal government in the public interest but also helped in connecting several pieces of evidence.​

The BJP has been emotionally committed to exposing this liquor scam, and we want all those responsible to be punished in the interest of the Delhi government’s revenue, he said.​

The Delhi BJP President said that the problem with Bharadwaj and other AAP leaders is that any judge who delivers a decision in their favour is hailed as a “god”, but the moment a judge passes an order against them or hears a judicial appeal against a decision in their favour, his impartiality is questioned by anarchist AAP leaders.​

They do not hesitate to question the judge’s impartiality and tarnish the court’s dignity once its decision goes against them, said the BJP leader.​

The Delhi BJP President said that in legal matters, when a new criminal case is filed, or an appeal is made against a decision, it is done with the confidence of winning. Therefore, the BJP's expectation of punishment for former Chief Minister Kejriwal and others is a normal part of the legal process.​

On Monday, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood hailed the Delhi High Court’s decision to grant an interim stay on a lower court order that had directed departmental action against a CBI officer involved in the investigation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy case.​

He said during the hearing, the High Court stayed the order concerned and paused further proceedings for the time being.​

Sood criticised the AAP and its leaders over the alleged liquor policy scam and the recent judicial developments linked to it.​

The Minister said that the AAP had started its political journey in the name of fighting corruption, but neither during its 49-day government nor afterwards did it make any serious efforts to curb corruption.

