Delhi BJP organises night-stay training camps for workers in 11 mandals

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) Under the Bharatiya Janata Party's Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Mahaprasikshan Abhiyan, night-stay training camps were organised for party workers on Saturday in 11 mandals of the Delhi unit, a party leader said.

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The Delhi BJP began organising these training camps on March 7 and 8 with sessions in three mandals, followed by camps in 89 mandals on March 14 and 15. With the addition of the 11 mandals today, a total of 103 mandals have so far hosted training camps.

Under the ongoing training campaign in Delhi, BJP's Mahaprasikshan Abhiyan Co-Incharge and MP V.D. Sharma addressed the Dwarka-C Mandal, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva addressed the Hari Nagar Extension Mandal, Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra addressed the Mehrauli Mandal, and Delhi's Training Campaign Head and BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat addressed the Dwarka-C Mandal.

"BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia addressed the Mubarakpur Mandal, along with several other prominent speakers, who spoke on various organisational topics," a statement said.

Delhi BJP President Sachdeva said that the BJP is an organisation-based constructive political party, and the regular training provided to its workers not only makes them better than workers of other political parties but also strengthens their dedication towards the nation, society, and the party.

He added that although the difference in commitment between BJP workers and those of other parties is often visible, the events of the past three days have made it even clearer.

Following the tragic fire incident in Palam, the inappropriate conduct of Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers stood in sharp contrast to the restrained behaviour of BJP MLAs and workers, clearly demonstrating the difference between trained BJP workers and the untrained workers of parties like AAP and Congress.

The Delhi BJP President also said that the party will complete the Mahaprasikshan Abhiyan across all 256 mandals in Delhi by April 14.

--IANS

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