Delhi BJP leaders to join prayers for PM Modi’s long life on his birthday tomorrow

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on Wednesday (September 17), Delhi BJP leaders is planning to join special prayers at Jhandewalan Mandir to seek a long life for him, a party leader said.

The ‘Shri Shatchandi Path’ will be organised at 11 a.m. in the prayer hall of the temple, said an invite shared by the Delhi BJP on Tuesday.

The event will be organised by Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti (Dharam Samaj) in association with the Jhandewalan Devi Mandir Trust, said the BJP statement.

Earlier, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday unveiled a schedule of 17 activities, including cleanliness and blood donation drives, planned during a fortnight-long public service campaign starting September 17 on PM Modi’s birthday.

Addressing the media, Sachdeva released a list of the coordination committee for the programmes to be held during the fortnight of service.

Sachdeva stated that the Delhi BJP will organise 17 different programmes over a fortnight, from the state level down to the mandal level, to celebrate the Prime Minister’s birthday.

The Delhi BJP President also said that, along with various organisational programmes, BJP leaders and workers will also participate in programmes organised by the Delhi government.

Sachdeva said that coordination committees have been formed for each programme, and at the state level, State General Secretary Vishnu Mittal will coordinate the entire campaign.

The co-coordinators will be Dinesh Pratap Singh, Sona Kumari, Satyanarayan Gautam, and Rajkumar Chautala.

The 17 programmes, beginning with a cleanliness drive on September 17, include: Cleanliness campaign; Tree plantation; Blood donation camps; Health check-up camps; Documentary on the life of the Prime Minister; Outreach to intellectuals; Distribution of selected books on the Prime Minister; Honouring Divyang and other distinguished individuals; Promotion of Vocal for Local; MP-level sports competitions; ‘Viksit Bharat’ painting competition; Modi Development Marathon; Exhibition based on the Prime Minister’s life; Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Jayanti celebrations; Celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti; Namo App and social media outreach campaign, and Public discussion campaign on GST reform.

Sachdeva said that this two-week campaign will involve people from all sections of society, and over 1 lakh BJP workers will contribute to making it a success.

The Delhi government has planned to launch 75 public welfare projects and schemes during a ‘Seva Pakhwada’ to be launched for the fortnight-long celebration of PM Modi’s birthday between September 17 and October 2.

