Delhi BJP condemns Saurabh Bharadwaj’s ‘cancer’ remark on garbage disposal

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday condemned Aam Aadmi Party convenor in the national capital, Saurabh Bharadwaj’s allegation that the ruling party is turning Delhi into a “cancer capital by creating new garbage mountains”.

The Delhi BJP chief said that Bharadwaj’s claim that the BJP government is dumping Bhalswa’s waste in Kirari and thereby exposing Purvanchalis to cancer threat is an attempt to spread fear in Delhi through “political pollution”.

Sachdeva stated that BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia and Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh have been consistently clarifying that the material being transported from Bhalswa to Kirari is “inert” waste — garbage ash — which is being used to fill and raise 40 hectares of DDA land, in the same manner as is done during highway construction.

He said the AAP leader has also made false statements alleging a threat of contamination of underground water with the use of the garbage ash.

The Delhi BJP President said that by making unsubstantiated and misleading statements, Bharadwaj has given yet another proof of the AAP’s petty politics, which we strongly condemn.

He said that for the past 12 years, the people of Kirari have elected an Aam Aadmi Party MLA, and Bharadwaj must explain that despite having an AAP government for 11 years, what Arvind Kejriwal’s government did to improve the lives of the 4.5 to 5 lakh residents of Kirari.

Sachdeva said that due to waterlogging, in 2024 alone, nearly 15 children and adults lost their lives in Kirari because of drowning or electrocution. However, after the BJP government came to power in 2025, there has been a marked improvement in the waterlogging situation, and almost no tragic incident has been reported.

Regarding Sharma Colony, where waterlogging had been reported, Sachdeva said that in the past one week, the DDA and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi have ensured water drainage by installing 40 pumps.

The Delhi BJP chief warned that Bharadwaj should understand that if he does not abandon his lies and misleading politics and sarcastic remarks against Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, then, having already lost the Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party will be completely wiped out in the 2027 Municipal Corporation elections.

--IANS

rch/uk