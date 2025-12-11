Delhi BJP cites ministry data to ‘expose’ Kejriwal’s ‘hollow’ education model

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Thursday that data from the Union Education Ministry has provided the latest evidence to confirm that the Arvind Kejriwal government's claims of creating the best education system in the city were “hollow”.

He said a reply given by Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary to a question by Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has proved correct the BJP's assertion about Kejriwal’s false claims on the Aam Aadmi Party’s education model.

The Delhi BJP President said that according to the figures presented in Parliament, in 2020-21 and 2021-22, the two years affected by the pandemic, 31,541 and 28,548 students failed in the ninth grade, and of these, only 11,322 and 10,598 students continued their education through open schooling.

The remaining 39,519 students did not continue their education at all, he said, quoting data.

Similarly, in 2022-23, a total of 88,421 students failed in the ninth grade, of which only 29,436 students continued their education through open schooling, he said, quoting the data.

In 2023-24, when Atishi became the Delhi Education Minister, the number of students failing in the 9th grade crossed the one lakh mark, reaching 101,344, and of these, only 7,794 students continued their studies through open schooling.

In the last year, 2024-25, 70,296 students failed, of which only 11,974 continued their education through open schooling, said Sachdeva, pointing to the data.

Sachdeva said that the BJP has consistently maintained that the Kejriwal government failed almost every weak student in the ninth grade so that they do not appear in the tenth-grade exam and bring down the overall pass percentage in the Board exam.

The BJP chief said the AAP resorted to this tactic to artificially improve the tenth-grade results, and the figures presented in Parliament today have validated our allegations that the AAP government’s much vaunted education model for government schools was nothing but a publicity tool.

--IANS

rch/dan