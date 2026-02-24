Delhi BJP chief welcomes 4-day police custody of IYC president​

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday welcomed the decision of the Patiala House Court in Delhi to send Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu to four days’ police custody in connection with the disruption caused by Congress leaders at India’s AI Impact Summit.​

Sachdeva stated that the kind of misconduct committed by Uday Bhanu at the AI Summit at the behest of the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was an attempt to tarnish India’s image.​

The court accepted the four-day police custody of Uday Bhanu, an official said. Those who attempted to defame India on the global stage now stand politically exposed, he said.​

Sachdeva said that Rahul Gandhi is the “Bhasmasur” of the Congress party, and the hired workers who perform at his direction are now bent on sinking the Congress itself.​

He said that the AI Summit was neither a program of any political party nor of any individual, but an event showcasing India’s achievements before the world.​

Sachdedeva added that the summit was meant to highlight how Indian youth are bringing new innovations in AI at national and international levels, demonstrating how India is moving toward becoming a global leader.​

However, Rahul Gandhi’s supporters' actions were shameful and clearly indicate the involvement of the Congress high command in this conspiracy.​

He said it is no coincidence that whenever India’s global image and prestige rise, Congress and its supporting groups indulge in such acts.​

He recalled that when US President Donald Trump visited India during his previous visit, protests were carried out by Umar Khalid, and now, when national leaders from 22 countries were present, such misconduct by Congress is disgraceful and unforgivable.​

--IANS

rch/dan

