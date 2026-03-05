Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva slams AAP's bid to politicise 'Faansi Ghar' row

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, on Thursday, condemned the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) demand to livestream proceedings of the Privileges Committee meeting of the Delhi Assembly which is dealing with the 'Faansi Ghar' matter.

Sachdeva's remarks come on the eve of the likely appearance of the AAP Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal before the Committee on Friday for presenting his explanation for declaring a shaft in the Assembly premises as a 'Faansi Ghar'.

He said that the lies of the AAP and Kejriwal regarding the declaration of the Old Secretariat as "gallows" have been exposed to such an extent that they are now willing to tell thousands of lies to cover up their mistake.

The Delhi BJP President said that the demand for live streaming of the Privileges Committee meeting is mere political propaganda with no constitutional justification.

Sachdeva added that AAP leaders should, before wrongly accusing the BJP for disrespecting freedom fighters, question their Congress bosses as to why they never found a 'Faansi Ghar' in the Old Secretariat while the grand old party was in power from 1947 to 2013.

The Privileges Committee comprises Chairperson Pradyumn Singh Rajput, Surya Prakash Khatri, Abhay Kumar Verma, Ajay Kumar Mahawar, Satish Upadhyay, Neeraj Basoya, Ravi Kant, Ram Singh Netaji and Surender Kumar.

The matter, originally raised by Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, concerns the authenticity of the 'Faansi Ghar' inaugurated on August 9, 2022, within the Delhi Assembly premises.

The Committee of Privileges was directed to investigate the issue to facilitate a factual and procedural assessment of the circumstances surrounding the inauguration.

Earlier on Thursday, Speaker Gupta cautioned Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi not to insult or discredit the Assembly Committees for "narrow political gains".

The Speaker's advisory followed LoP Atishi's critical public comments on the ongoing 'Faansi Ghar' enquiry by the Committee of Privileges.

In a formal letter issued on Thursday, the Speaker criticised the LoP in the Delhi Assembly for making unsubstantiated statements during a press briefing, asserting that such actions undermine the independent and non-partisan functioning of the Assembly's Committee of Privileges.

The Speaker's intervention follows LoP Atishi's public assertion that a 'Faansi Ghar' did indeed exist within the Assembly premises.

Addressing these claims directly, Speaker Gupta noted that if such evidence exists, it must be presented formally to the Committee of Privileges rather than through the media.

