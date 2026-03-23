Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva pays tributes to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) On the martyrdom day of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Virendra Sachdeva, along with party leaders and workers, on Monday, paid floral tributes to them at a ceremony held at the city BJP office.

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Former Delhi BJP President and MLA Satish Upadhyay, along with local workers, also offered floral tributes to the statue of Bhagat Singh at a programme held at Bhagat Singh Park in Malviya Nagar.

Addressing the BJP workers at the state office, Sachdeva said that revered Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru are immortal heroes of India's freedom struggle, who laid down their lives smilingly for the motherland.

These three revolutionaries shook the foundations of the British Empire with the slogan "Inquilab Zindabad", and were executed in Lahore Jail on March 23, 1931, a day we now observe as "Martyrs' Day", the State BJP President added.

Sachdeva said that their sacrifice was not merely an act of political resistance, but a beacon of patriotism for the youth of the nation.

"Even today, their courage and ideological clarity inspire millions of Indians. The sacrifice of these great sons of the nation will always be remembered in golden letters in history."

At the event held at the state office, Delhi BJP General Secretary and MP Yogendra Chandolia, State BJP Media Head Praveen Shankar Kapoor, Media Relations Head Vikram Mittal, Spokesperson Yasir Jilani, Co-Office Secretary Amit Gupta, and local Delhi Gate Mandal President Rakesh Verma, Sitaram Bazar Mandal representative Prem Chand Saini, and Chandni Mahal Mandal President Sunil Sharma, along with a large number of party workers, were present.

In a separate development, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled a statue of 'Shaheed-e-Azam' Bhagat Singh at the Registrar Cooperative Societies office premises on Parliament Street.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the meticulously restored 'Historical Court Trial Room'.

This landmark site holds immense historical significance as the venue where the trial of legendary freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev was conducted during the struggle for independence.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Gupta said that March 23 is a day of immense pride and emotional remembrance for the entire nation.

"This day reminds us of the supreme sacrifice made by the brave freedom fighters, who laid down their lives for the country's liberation. Seeing these memories revitalised within this historic complex is a moment of profound pride and emotion for every Indian," the Chief Minister remarked.

--IANS

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