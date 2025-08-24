Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva launches Ramlila preparations near Red Fort

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday participated in the Bhoomi Pujan (ground-breaking ceremony) of the Nav Shri Dharmik Leela Committee to be held at Red Fort Parade Ground, along with Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh.

Preparations for Ramlila and Durga Puja have begun in Delhi. Following this, Sachdeva, along with former MP Locket Chatterjee, addressed a meeting of Durga Puja Samitis organised by the party’s Bengal Cell at the state office.

Sachdeva stated that whether it is Ramlila or Durga Puja, both symbolise the victory of truth over falsehood and represent India’s religious and social greatness.

He added that these committees and Samitis are preserving our cultural heritage and working to instil values in the new generation.

Sachdeva and Locket Chatterjee, during the meeting organised by the Bengal Cell, discussed the concerns of Durga Puja Samiti and officials from various parts of Delhi, along with the Cell’s in-charge Tapas Roy, Convenor Kishore Tarafdar and Co-convenor Arun Mukherjee. Delhi BJP Cell's In-Charge Ashok Thakur was also present.

The Delhi BJP chief assured that they will ensure all Durga Puja Samitis receive necessary administrative support in a timely manner.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addressed a Ramlila committee in Shalimar Bagh and said that Ramlila is a festival of joy and faith for us every year.

She said, “The filial duty of Lord Shri Ram, the sacrifice of Mother Sita, the dedication of Lakshman ji, the duty of Dashrath ji, and even the role of Mother Kaikeyi provide us with profound lessons.”

“We must make it even more grand and disciplined. I urge all of you to contribute to the preparations and participate in it with your families. This year, the arrangements by the Delhi government will make the Ramlila experience even more magnificent and seamless for you,” she said.

She also vowed to establish an ideal welfare state or ‘Ram Rajya’ in Delhi and said, “Lord Shri Ram taught us that the establishment of Ram Rajya is achieved only by confronting falsehood, injustice, and demonic forces. In Delhi, too, we must eliminate demonic negative forces and systemic evils to establish the ideals of Ram Rajya.”

--IANS

rch/uk