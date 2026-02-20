Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva lauds Rekha Gupta govt’s achievements in one year

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Friday congratulated the Rekha Gupta government for completing one year in office and said that while the Arvind Kejriwal-led government perpetrated scams under the garb of “Mohalla Clinics”, the BJP government has provided 100 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.

Sachdeva said that during the last Assembly elections, the people of Delhi had resolved to sweep away the filth from Delhi with the broom and bring the BJP to power on February 8, 2025.

The Delhi BJP President said it is a matter of great satisfaction that after 27 years, a sensitive BJP government has come to power, which is mitigating public grievances round-the-clock.

Sachdeva stated that although Chief Minister Gupta has informed the people of Delhi about the many achievements of the government, he would like to highlight the government’s sense of responsibility.

The BJP government takes accountability and remains answerable to the people on every issue, and will continue to do so, he said.

The Delhi BJP President said that over the past three decades, the Congress and AAP governments had destroyed the sewer system.

He said in new colonies like Kirari, scams were committed in laying and cleaning sewer lines, due to which even light rainfall would lead to waterlogging. However, the sensitive BJP government controlled the situation within its first year, and during the last monsoon, there was a visible improvement.

He added that during the 11 years of the Kejriwal government, Delhi’s public transport system had been completely crippled. In contrast, within just one year, the BJP government has provided nearly 1,000 new electric buses to the people of Delhi.

The Delhi BJP President said that on Thursday, the BJP government made 25 Atal Canteens available to common citizens. Today, Delhi has 71 new canteens, and this number will soon cross 150.

Sachdeva said that, fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee, the BJP government has announced free gas cylinders for poor families in Delhi from this Holi.

Additionally, by increasing the maternity scheme amount, the Delhi Government has fulfilled another resolve of the Prime Minister.

The Delhi BJP President said that the people are shocked to see the rejected and nearly year-long missing former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia holding a press conference on Friday.

“The people want to know where he had been all this time,” said the Delhi BJP chief.

He added that as a Delhi Minister, Sisodia acted more like a “collection inspector” and for the past year, he has been looting the people of Punjab.

--IANS

rch/uk